Kyle Dubas on the ever-evolving COVID-19 situation in the NHL: “I sure hope we come to a time when everyone who is asymptomatic is eligible to play, attend games, and live life again”

The three professional sports leagues in action right now are under siege by COVID. The NFL had to rework its schedule this week. The NHL is cancelling things left and right, with nine teams currently shutdown. I believe the NBA is just powering through things. It’s not ideal for any league, and we are seeing three different courses of action. None are perfect. But since this is a hockey site, I have thoughts on the NHL COVID situation and their response.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO