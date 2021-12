We are starting off cold this morning with many of our temperatures close to freezing. So as you are headed out you will want to have the jacket or coat handy. We will see high pressure dominate our weather for the most part over the next several days. This will bring our area plenty of sunshine as the rule for the most part over the next several days. With the sunshine temperatures today not to far off of average in the middle 50s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO