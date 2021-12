Welcome once again to Massively Overpowered’s formal end-of-the-year awards!. Every year, we poll our writers on the best and worst MMOs, stories, studios, and trends and assign awards to the winners. For the last seven years now, we’ve been splitting our awards into individual articles so we can explain them in detail and offer our writers’ individual nominations and our effort to reach a consensus. We also include just-for-fun reader’s polls at the end so we can compare our picks with yours! Expect another award every day through the end of the month, all leading up to our MMORPG of the year.

