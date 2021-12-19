ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNCSA announces new vice chancellor for advancement

By Fran Daniel
Winston-Salem Journal
 3 days ago

Lissy Garrison has been named the vice chancellor for advancement at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. She succeeds Edward J. Lewis III, who left UNCSA in April to become president and chief executive officer of Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts in northern Westchester County, N.Y....

