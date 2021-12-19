ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Live coverage of the 2021 DII football championship: Valdosta State vs. Ferris State

By Wayne Cavadi
NCAA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Jared Bernhardt will get a lot of the attention, Ferris State's massive offensive line is the MVP of this first half. The Bulldogs have racked up 318 yards rushing in the first half with three different Bulldogs — Bernhardt, Jeremy...

www.ncaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville Post

Son of former Vols QB great transferring to Tennessee

While Hendon Hooker may be the University of Tennessee’s starting quarterback in 2022, a new candidate threw his hat into the ring for the season after. Navy Shuler, son of former Vols great Heath Shuler, announced on Sunday that he was transferring to UT after spending his first two seasons at Appalachian State. He has four years of eligibility remaining.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valdosta State#Dii#American Football#Ferris State#Mvp#Ferrisfootball#Espnu#Ncaa Division Ii#All American
On3.com

Ohio State loses four-star defensive lineman to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Henry-Young redshirted the 2020 season, his first year with the Ohio State program. He appeared in just two games during the redshirt season against Nebraska and Rutgers, totaling just one tackle on the season, which happened to be a sack. This year, that has hardly changed, as Henry-Young has hardly seen the field in his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes; his sole tackle in 2020 is the only statistic he’s recorded in two seasons with the program. Henry-Young will enter the program with three years of eligibility remaining.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Tennessee football lands talented quarterback transfer

Appalachian State transfer quarterback Navy Shuler has committed to play for Tennessee, he tweeted Sunday. The redshirt freshman has spent the past two seasons in a backup role with the Mountaineers. “I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama’s Top QB Prospect Signs With South Carolina

The eleventh overall player and first-ranked quarterback in the state of Alabama, Tanner Bailey, signed with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, giving Shane Beamer his fourth four-star commitment in the 2022 cycle. Bailey announced his decommitment from Oregon after news broke of the Ducks' head coaching vacancy, opening his...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff might have to miss next Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Goff has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a monstrous win against the Cardinals on Sunday. If Goff has tested positive and if he’s vaccinated, he would need to submit two negative tests...
NFL
footballscoop.com

Gary Goff leaving Valdosta State for FCS opportunity

Heading into the fall of 2019, Gary Goff left Tiffin (D-II - OH) to take over a Valdosta State (D-II - GA) program fresh off a national title. Goff led the program back to the national title game last night, where they ultimately lost 58-17 to an experienced and hungry Ferris State (D-II - MI) squad.
VALDOSTA, GA
thespun.com

College Football World Reacts To Bo Nix Announcement

After three years as the starting quarterback at Auburn, Bo Nix entered the transfer portal looking for a new school to start at in 2022. His choice certainly surprised a lot of people. On Sunday, Nix took to social media and announced he is heading to Eugene, Oregon and joining...
EUGENE, OR
98.7 WFGR

Ferris State Wins D2 Football Title, And Breaks The Trophy

Congrats to the Bulldogs, who not only won their first ever D2 title, but they were so prolific in their post game partying, the trophy came apart. The Bulldogs destroyed Valdosta State 58-17 in rolling to the school's first ever national football title. It was the school's second national championship...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes wide receiver and offensive lineman accept invitations to Hula Bowl

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Mike Harley and offensive tackle Jarrid Williams have accepted invitations to the Hula Bowl on Jan. 15 in Orlando. The Hula Bowl, which was traditionally played at numerous locations in Hawaii for over six decades, is moving to Florida for the upcoming college football all-star game and will remain in the Sunshine State for the immediate future. The game will be ...
MIAMI, FL
NCAA.com

Recapping Sunday's busy top 25 slate of women's college basketball

Crazy Sunday of women's basketball filled with nail-biters and stellar performances. A jam-packed Sunday in women's college basketball is all said and done. We saw No. 13 Michigan hold off No. 5 Baylor in overtime to earn its first top-5 win in program history. No. 6 Louisville came back to take down No. 7 UConn, thanks to great shooting from deep. There was also eight ranked teams to win by double digits.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy