ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Tucker Carlson claims lots of Jan 6 riot suspects arrested for ‘merely walking down the hall’

By Andrew Buncombe
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SlXa8_0dQm4Oxv00

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has claimed many of the suspects arrested over the Jan 6 riot had “merely walked down the hall” of the US Capitol building .

In his latest attempt to defend the more than 700 people arrested and charged with offences, the 52-year-old anchor delivered a scathing attack on those he claimed were trying to enforce unpopular rules such as vaccine mandates, and rewrite America’s history.

In an 30-minute address before a crowd of young conservatives gathered in Phoenix, Arizona, Carlson praised the courage and accessibility of Teddy Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States, who served from 1901 to 1909. He claimed the people of that era would have responded very differently to the events of January .

He said that Roosevelt, who had been vice president, had assumed the presidency only after the then president, William McKinley, was assassinated.

He claimed that Roosevelt wanted to get to know ordinary citizens and did so by going and speaking with them outside of the White House, saying that while it was his residence, it was their home as well.

“So Teddy Roosevelt knew perfectly well the costs of opening himself up to the public,” said Carlson.

“He was a very brave person. He had great physical courage personally, but he also didn't have much of a choice, because it wasn't his house ,it belonged to the people to whom the country belongs, and those are American citizens.”

He added: “So imagine telling someone living in that country, we just arrested people for walking down the hall in the Capitol building. Not those who broke the windows, the people who literally walked down the hall of the Capitol. And we arrested a lot of them.”

The comments, delivered live at an event organised by Turning Point USA, a group of young conservatives founded by Charlie Kirk, that calls itself a “student movement for freedom, free markets and limited government”, were merely the latest in a succession of remarks that have played down the seriousness of events on January 6, that resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer.

The incident, which saw hundreds of supporters of Donald Trump storm into the Congress in an attempt to halt the certification of the election of Joe Biden, resulted in violent clashes, with police trying to prevent the demonstrators entering the building, that were seen around the world.

Just hours before the incident, Mr Trump had addressed a crowd of supporters, in which he urged vice president Mike Pence not to chair the certification process and said they had to “fight like hell”.

Three months after the incident, which led Democrats to seek to impeach Mr Trump for a second time, only for him to be once again given a life-line by Republicans in the Senate, Carlson said the crowds had “just walked into what we used to refer to as The People’s House”.

Speaking in a tone heavy with sarcasm on his own show, the highest rated of any on cable news, he said: “Today is the three-month anniversary of January 6th. For those who aren’t good with dates or don’t have calendars, this is the day we pause to remember the White supremacist ‘QAnon insurrection’ that came so very close to toppling our government and ending this democracy forever. You saw what happened. It was carried live on television, every gruesome moment.”

During his speech on Saturday, Carlson also mocked Mr Biden’s age and attacked him for trying to force people to get vaccinated.

He urged the crowd not to “participate in the systems that are oppressing people, [and] making them sad”.

He said: “Hey, 50-year-old nurse, get the shot - this nurse who just like spent two years helping Corona patients who knows more about medicine than Joe Biden ever will - or you're going to get fired, because somehow some 79-year-old elected official knows more about science than a frontline nurse.”

Carlson has recently been promoting a three-part series called Patriot Purge , which was released on the network's right-wing streaming service Fox Nation.

In the series, Carlson suggests those involved in the storming of the Capitol were not Mr Trump supporters, but rather his enemies, including violent leftist antifa groups and even the FBI.

In the first episode he says: “Jan 6 is being used as a pretext to strip millions of Americans, disfavored Americans, of their core constitutional rights.”

Carlson is one of several dozen leading conservatives to speak to the event. Donald Trump Jr is also to address the audience, while Kyle Rittenhouse, who was recently cleared of murder charges after shooting three people in Wisconsin, two of them fatally, will be interviewed live on Monday.

Comments / 11

talkn2myslf
6d ago

and we see that those who were not violent have received nothing more than a slap on the wrist, I guess Tucker doesn't want to talk about all the texts Meadows received from tucker's coworkers that proves they were all lying about who was responsible from the beginning

Reply
9
Doris Frayer
6d ago

He forgot defecating on the walls and floors!Their violence all on video! The camera doesn't lie!

Reply
7
john
6d ago

if they got in through the smashed doors they are guilty of trespassing. bottom line they were not invited ther

Reply
6
Related
Vanity Fair

Will Fox News Stop Its Dangerous COVID-19 Messaging Now? Yeah Right.

Many open questions remain about the omicron variant of COVID-19 and what it means for the future of the pandemic, but one thing is certain: Fox News will continue to hamstring efforts to combat the virus and to demonize those officials seeking to quell the crisis. The far-right network made that much clear in its response to the dustup on Tuesday between Dr. Anthony Fauci and smug provocateur Jesse Watters. This week, Watters urged conservative students—using violent language—to “ambush” the public health official to create viral content for Fox and other outlets.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
The Independent

‘Evil takes no breaks’: Warnings as Steve Bannon vows to take over America’s entire ‘election apparatus’

Former Donald Trump advisor and right wing extremist podcaster Steve Bannon has vowed that he will take over the entire "election apparatus" of the US. Mr Bannon, who has been indicted on contempt charges for refusing to cooperate with the congressional investigation into the 6 January Capitol riot, made the comments on Monday. He claimed that he and his cohort were going to get the 2020 election "decertified”, as he continues to push the incorrect and fraudulent narrative that Mr Trump actually won the election. The election cannot be decertified. He said that he was happy Democrats were focused...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Five big questions about Trump and the riot

It has been nearly a year since a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to halt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. The most comprehensive account of the events leading up to and during that day is still ongoing, the focus of a special House of Representatives committee set up for that purpose.
POTUS
mediaite.com

Mediaite’s 2021 Most Influential in News Media is: Tucker Carlson

Our ranking of the Most Influential in News Media dropped Tuesday morning. The annual list was released after months of consideration, narrowing down the biggest names in the industry to the 75 who truly drove the news cycle this year. Fox News host Tucker Carlson earned the top spot on...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Teddy Roosevelt
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
William Mckinley
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Journalist ejected from Turning Point USA for asking Kyle Rittenhouse questions ‘too aggressively’

Independent journalist Elad Eliahu was manhandled and thrown out of Turning Point USA conference America Fest for asking Kyle Rittenhouse a question “too aggressively”.The journalist had on Monday approached the acquitted Kenosha shooter in the premises of the conference to ask him a question.In a video shared by Mr Eliahu on Twitter, he can be seen repeatedly asking Mr Rittenhouse about his claims of supporting the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.“Excuse me, Mr Rittenhouse, can you tell me why you support BLM?” Mr Eliahu can be heard asking Mr Rittenhouse while following him at the conservative event.One of the security...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The Democratic Party is failing, so they are trying to ruin your Christmas

Has there ever been a news environment like this one? Every day feels like some weird new PSYOP from the government, as translated through the media companies designed to convince you of something that's just obviously false. Masks will keep you safe. Ukraine is essential to our national security. Rachel Levine is an admiral. Pete Buttigieg is a genius. And so on day after day. It's enough to make you feel like you're going crazy after a while. Am I the only person who sees that all this is total B.S.? You start to ask yourself that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Republicans#Protest#Fox News#American
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene promotes conspiracy theory over Jan 6 riots and suggests ‘Feds encouraged it’

RepublicanMarjorie Taylor Greene has sought to promote a conspiracy theory over the Jan 6 riots by a pro-Trump mob and suggested federal agents “encouraged people to go in” to the US Capitol.The GOP congresswoman made the remarks at “Americafest”, a three-day event in Phoenix, Arizona organized by Turning Point USA, a youth conservative student movement for “freedom, free markets and limited government”.In a speech to young conservatives, the representative from Georgia said that she had been in the Capitol at the time and was among more than 150 Republicans trying to stop Joe Biden being certified as president.She said...
PROTESTS
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Was Blind to His Own Privilege in TPUSA Speech. The Crowd Loved It

On a brisk Saturday in Downtown Phoenix, thousands of young people filed into the Phoenix Convention Center, nary a mask in sight. They came for AmericaFest put on by Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk’s conservative student group. The event site describes a “celebration of constitutional rights and freedoms featuring the best and brightest speakers in the country.” I waited in the check-in line to grab my pass. Turning Point USA refused Rolling Stone’s media credentials after weeks of back and forth, a curious decision for group tied to a movement that so often derides cancel culture. Brietbart, One America News Network,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

DOJ investigating claim that Ashley Biden's 'Trump fan' housemate sold her diary to Project Veritas during a bitter custody dispute so they could extort an interview before the election

The Justice Department is investigating whether a Trump-supporting woman who took over Ashley Biden's room in a Florida rental house sold her diary to Project Veritas. And whether the right-wing group Project Veritas tried to extort an interview with now President Joe Biden during the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, using the diary as leverage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says people ‘should be proud’ of getting Covid

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said people "should be proud" of getting Covid in a bizzare anti-vax speech. In an 30-minute address before a crowd of young conservatives gathered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mr Carlson said he was "totally intolerant of the vax stuff" and called the vaccination situation a "class war".
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Haven Register

Tucker Carlson and Guest Bash ‘Gay-Friendly,’ ‘Woman-Friendly’ Military

Tucker Carslon and his guest, Jesse Kelly, attacked President Joe Biden’s newly confirmed Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for seeing value in federally mandated military gender advisors. Carlson on Friday played a clip of Admiral Christopher Grady, a decorated serviceman, saying that he would value working...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

396K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy