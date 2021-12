Cardano price analysis shows mixed market sentiment. The resistance for ADA is found at $1.39. Support is present at $1.25. The Cardano price analysis reveals the coin is getting mixed market sentiment. The coin managed to get up to $1.30 from $1.28 while also swinging up to $1.32, but the selling pressure is again there, and the ADA is unable to continue further upside. Bulls are having a hard time maintaining the price above $1.30 as the pressure is high, and bears are not allowing further advancement as the overall market is bearish as well.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO