WATCH: Wreaths Across America comes to WNY Veterans Cemetery

Good news about COVID in December 2021 is hard to find, but Defense One published some of it on Tuesday, writing that scientists at the Army’s Walter Reed Institute of Research in Maryland say they’ve developed a vaccine which proved effective against all strains of the virus, including omicron, in Phase 1 (human) trials. (It still must go through two more trial phases before being approved for widespread use.)

MILITARY ・ 1 HOUR AGO