ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana St. wins first semifinal since '84, beats SDSU 31-17

By TOM STUBER
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpP4O_0dQm1Zbj00
South Dakota St Montana St Football Montana State head coach Brent Vigen gets a cooler of water dumped on him after an NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State beat South Dakota State 31-17. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino) (Tommy Martino)

BOZEMAN, Mont. — (AP) — Montana State freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott accounted for four touchdowns to send the Bobcats to their first title game in 38 years with a 31-17 win over South Dakota State in a Football Championship Series semifinal game on Saturday.

Montana State (12-2) will make its first national championship appearance since 1984, facing North Dakota State in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 8. The Bison beat James Madison 20-14 on Friday night.

Mellott was 10-of-15 passing for 233 yards and threw two touchdown passes. He added 155 yards on the ground and two touchdowns on 34 carries.

“He's a great player, runs the ball hard,” South Dakota State linebacker Logan Backhaus said. “He makes the right reads and doesn't make mistakes.”

The Bobcats scored first when Mellott hit Nate Stewart for a 64-yard score, but South Dakota State (11-4) bounced back to take a 14-10 lead when Pierre Strong Jr. rambled 44 yards for a touchdown and Chris Oladokun connected with Jadon Janke from the 13 for the lead.

Mellott ran for a 4-yard touchdown before SDSU's Cole Frahm kicked a 51-yard field goal to tie the game at 17 going into halftime.

Mellott became the Bobcats main ball carrier when Isaiah Ifanse was ruled out due to injury.

“We knew that our best running back was out,” Mellott said. “It was just being detailed and that's what got us through it.”

MSU’s defense was riddled by Oladokun throughout the first half, but they held the Jackrabbits scoreless in the second. Mellott scored on a 3-yard plunge in the third quarter and found Lance McCutcheon from the 17 to cap the scoring with just over ten minutes to play.

Freshman Simeon Woodard intercepted Oladokun in the fourth quarter and MSU stopped the Jackrabbits twice on fourth down to finish the game.

“They made more plays than we did,” South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier said." They deserve to win that football game, so congrats to them.

Oladokun was 23-of-35 passing for 315 yards with a touchdown pass and interception. Strong finished with 94 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Mellott, nicknamed “Touchdown Tommy”, was named the starting quarterback after the final regular season game. He has accounted for 11 touchdowns in MSU’s three playoff games.

“That's a tough kid right there,” Bobcats defensive end Daniel Hardy said. “Stepping up when his number was called and getting the job done. Not just getting the job done. Tommy's been balling.”

Montana State also played their first semifinal game at home since 1984, the same year the Bobcats went on to beat Louisiana Tech 19-6 in the championship game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Davidson holds off No. 10 Alabama comeback, wins 79-78

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (AP) — Davidson made the most of an unexpected crack at a Top 10 team. Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points and hit a late 3-pointer and Michael Jones scored 21 points to help lift the Wildcats to a 79-78 victory over No. 10 Alabama on Tuesday night.
ALABAMA STATE
WGAU

Wyoming beats Kent St. 52-38 in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Playing with a heavy heart in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams dedicated the game to his grandmother. The way he danced past Kent State defenders for 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns in a record-setting performance in the Cowboys' 52-38 win on Tuesday, it was a fitting tribute. Especially since she taught him how to dance.
NFL
WGAU

Lady Dogs top South Alabama

A dominant second-quarter offensive showing helped the No. 13-ranked Georgia Lady Bulldogs basketball team to an 89-50 win over the South Alabama Jaguars this afternoon in Stegeman Coliseum. Jenna Staiti led all scorers with 17, while Malury Bates matched her season-high with 12. Georgia shot 55 percent from the floor...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Boston, No. 1 South Carolina rally past No. 2 Stanford 65-61

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — No. 1 South Carolina added another milestone to what's shaping up as a truly special season — the biggest comeback in program history. The Gamecocks rallied from 18 points down to beat defending national champion Stanford 65-61 and keep their perfect, 12-0 start alive.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Football
State
Montana State
State
South Dakota State
City
Bozeman, MT
WGAU

Bulldog basketball tonight at Stegeman Coliseum

Georgia (5-6) vs. East Tennessee State (7-5) Location: Stegeman Coliseum (10,523) in Athens, Ga. Watch: SEC Network+ (Jeff Dantzler, pbp; Mark Slonaker, analyst) Listen: Georgia Bulldog Sports Network – Flagship: WSB AM 750; XM: 381; SXM App: 971. (Scott Howard, play-by-play; Chuck Dowdle, analyst; Adam Gillespie, producer) COMPLETE GAME...
WGAU

Jalen Hurts has 3 TDs, Eagles come back to beat Washington

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Nick Sirianni yelled at Jalen Hurts on the sideline for being careless with the ball and losing a fumble. Then the Philadelphia Eagles coach saw his starting quarterback hold on tight to carry the team on his shoulders. Hurts ran for two touchdowns and...
NFL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
44K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy