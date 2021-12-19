ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FSU kicker Parker Grothaus enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

By Chris Nee
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State redshirt junior kicker Parker Grothaus has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, per a source. Grothaus, a former walk-on, was awarded a scholarship with the Seminoles during his time in Tallahassee. He...

247sports.com

Related
247Sports

Deion Sanders claps back to being told Jackson State, SWAC has limited draftable players: 'That's idiotic'

Don't tell Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders that his school and other HBCU's can't produce talent that is worthy of one day competing in the NFL. Sanders recently said he was told by a high-ranking NFL individual that the Southwestern Athletic Conference, which Jackson State is a member of, only had a limited number of players who are realistic prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft, to which the Pro Football Hall of Famer wasn't amused.
NFL
On3.com

Ohio State loses four-star defensive lineman to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Henry-Young redshirted the 2020 season, his first year with the Ohio State program. He appeared in just two games during the redshirt season against Nebraska and Rutgers, totaling just one tackle on the season, which happened to be a sack. This year, that has hardly changed, as Henry-Young has hardly seen the field in his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes; his sole tackle in 2020 is the only statistic he’s recorded in two seasons with the program. Henry-Young will enter the program with three years of eligibility remaining.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Tennessee football lands talented quarterback transfer

Appalachian State transfer quarterback Navy Shuler has committed to play for Tennessee, he tweeted Sunday. The redshirt freshman has spent the past two seasons in a backup role with the Mountaineers. “I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love...
TENNESSEE STATE
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Broncos Sign Veteran QB After Teddy Bridgewater Injury

The Denver Broncos are adding some depth to their quarterback room. With Teddy Bridgewater recovering from a concussion, the team reportedly signed QB Anthony Gordon to its practice squad. The NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero shared the news via Twitter. “With Teddy Bridgewater likely out this week with a concussion,”...
NFL
247Sports

Eric Musselman calls Arkansas Razorbacks' loss to Hofstra 'most disappointing' competitiveness he has coached

After a red-hot start to the 2021-22 season, the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped back-to-back games. One week after losing by 22 to Oklahoma, the Razorbacks were knocked off Saturday by Hofstra with an eight-point loss, 89-81. A squad that is usually buzzing under the leadership of head coach Eric Musselman is suddenly left searching for answers after a game that was very uncharacteristic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff might have to miss next Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Goff has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a monstrous win against the Cardinals on Sunday. If Goff has tested positive and if he’s vaccinated, he would need to submit two negative tests...
NFL

