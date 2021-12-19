ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. administers 493.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

 3 days ago
(Reuters) - The United States has administered 493,632,529 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 605,954,475 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 491,892,649 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday out of 606,975,165 doses delivered.

The agency said 241,205,528 people had received at least one dose while 203,727,446 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

About 59.2 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20

