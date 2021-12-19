ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

When is it OK to take a rapid antigen test for COVID rather than lining up for a PCR swab?

By The Conversation
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YEPTY_0dQlwq4900
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

With Christmas around the corner and COVID-19 case numbers rising, it’s important to keep getting tested when you have symptoms, have been exposed to the virus, or are going to a high-risk environment.

Now we have access to PCR tests (known as RT-PCR, or reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction, tests) and rapid antigen tests to detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID.

So which test should you use? And what’s the difference?

How the tests work

In Australia, PCR tests are used to diagnose SARS-CoV-2 infections. This test looks for SARS-CoV-2 genetic material.

RT-PCR converts viral RNA to DNA and amplifies the genetic sequence, making billions of copies, to a point where these copies can be detected.

Because the test can amplify tiny amounts of viral genetic material, it’s considered the gold standard and can detect infection in earlier stages than other tests like rapid antigen tests.

Rapid antigen tests instead detect viral proteins. The proteins bind in the solution to antibodies that become fluorescent to indicate the presence of the proteins.

Rapid antigen tests are:

quicker than PCR tests (15-20 minutes versus hours to days to get a result)

can be done in the home compared to having to line up and wait for a swab, which then has to be analysed in a laboratory.

But they’re less sensitive than a PCR test because there is no amplification process.

How effective are they?

While both tests are more likely to correctly detect an infection when the person’s viral load is high, PCR tests are more sensitive than rapid antigen tests.

An Australian study comparing the sensitivity (correctly diagnosing SARS-CoV-2 infection when you have it) of one type of rapid antigen test compared to a PCR test, found 77% of positive antigen test results aligned with PCR test results.

This rose to 100% when people were tested within a week of the onset of symptoms.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration provides a list of approved rapid antigen tests, which have results that align with PCR test 80-95% of the time, provided the test is done within a week of symptom onset.

Some of these tests are rated as very high sensitivity, with 95% agreement with PCR tests.

Which test to take when?

Take a RT-PCR test if you:

have COVID symptoms

have a known exposure to someone with COVID

do a rapid antigen test and get a positive result, because PCR confirmation is required

are required to by your health department to be released from quarantine or isolation

are required to by a health department to get permission to travel to a location.

A PCR is the test of choice in these situations because it is more accurate at diagnosing an infection.

Consider a rapid antigen test if you:

are planning to visit a sensitive site (for example, an aged care facility)

are planning to have contact with someone at high risk from COVID (for example, an elderly person or someone on immunosuppressive treatment), and you want to protect them

have COVID symptoms but can’t get to a PCR testing site

are going to an event where lots of people will be mixing, particularly if it’s being held indoors where the risk of transmission is considerably higher

want to quickly check whether you might have a SARS-CoV-2 infection

are part of a regular COVID surveillance program (some workplaces require it, particularly in situations where the person is not fully vaccinated).

The rapid antigen test is considered to be a screening tool. In other words, it can indicate that you might be infected, but a PCR test is needed to confirm the result.

While a negative rapid antigen test result is not a guarantee that you aren’t infected, it does provide more protection for your contacts than not testing.

How often should I take a rapid antigen test?

It depends on the reason you are taking the test. If you’re part of a surveillance program, take the test when you are asked to.

If you don’t have symptoms, taking the test two to three times over a week can help improve test sensitivity because viral load waxes and wanes. Test sensitivity will be highest when the viral load is at its peak.

How does the Omicron variant affect testing?

The highly mutated Omicron variant appears to still be detected by both PCR and rapid antigen tests.

Ordinarily, a PCR test indicates whether or not you have a SARS-COV-2 infection but not which variant you have. Genome sequencing is needed to find that out.

However, some PCR tests look for a specific genetic sequence that is missing in the Omicron variant (called S gene target failure).

Those particular PCR tests can not only detect a positive result but also whether it’s likely to be the Omicron variant.

Written by Thea van de Mortel. From The Conversation.

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Rapid Antigen Test#Swab#Covid#Rna#Australian
The Weather Channel

Chewing Gum Helps Reduction of COVID-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

Third dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine leads to 37-fold jump in antibodies

Moderna announced Monday that its booster provides protection against COVID-19 variant omicron. In its testing, Moderna found a 50-microgram dose resulted in a 37-fold increase of antibodies compared to vaccinated, unboosted individuals. A 100 µg dose, which is the same amount used in the first two vaccine doses, provided even...
PHARMACEUTICALS
popville.com

“Covid PCR rapid tests for travel?”

I’m flying for the first time in two years next week, to visit family in Canada for Christmas. I need a PCR within 24 hours of departure. A dual citizen acquaintance recommended Same Day in Georgetown, but it’s $$$. I have an appointment Thursday at a CVS in SW, because apparently they do them for free, and I needed to test before a gathering that night, and thought it would be a good trial run. Nobody I know has heard about or done the CVS option. There’s got to be others,
GEORGETOWN, DC
ZDNet

Covid testing: The best at-home rapid test kits

After nearly two years, one thing is clear: COVID-19 isn't going away anytime soon. One way to ease the mental stress and anxiety about whether or not that tickle in your throat, headache or fatigue is allergies or COVID-19 is to keep home covid tests on hand so you can easily test yourself.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Nature.com

Omicron overpowers key COVID antibody treatments in early tests

Nearly all of the monoclonal antibodies used to prevent severe disease fail to stand up to the new variant, laboratory assays show. You have full access to this article via your institution. Strained hospitals bracing for a COVID-19 surge caused by the quickly spreading Omicron variant could face another grim...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Breakthrough COVID-19 saliva amplified antigen rapid test is as sensitive as PCR test

A potentially game-changing antigen rapid test (ART) technology to diagnose COVID-19 has been developed by scientists in Singapore. Using a proprietary on-kit amplification technique, a person's saliva can be self-administered or tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus at the point-of-care with sensitivity higher than current ART tests and close to that of laboratory-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Large field hospital study shows rapid COVID-19 test compares solidly with PCR detection

In what is believed to be the largest prospective study of its kind to date—involving some 6,000 patients seen at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital (BCCFH) during a 10-day period around the beginning of 2021—researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine, the University of Maryland Medical Center, the University of Maryland School of Medicine and four other collaborators report that a rapid antigen detection test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, proved more effective than expected when compared with virus detection rates using the established standard test, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthing.ca

What to know about rapid antigen tests

The rapid COVID test is the hottest, most sought-after product this holiday season, and experts say they should be used as just another layer of protection against the virus. The spread of Omnicron comes at a most inconvenient time. With many people having already made plans for holiday gatherings and travel to see loved ones, the experts are saying that rapid tests is one way to help slow transmission of this new and highly transmissible variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

‘Confirm antigen test results through PCR tests’

The antigen COVID-19 testing that is currently available at three Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services fire stations is meant to augment—not replace—ongoing testing efforts. A negative test means you may not be currently infected, but it does not rule out an infection. Also, false negatives are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
austinnews.net

Vero Diagnostics Lab Launches Ultra-Rapid Covid-19 PCR Testing in Los Angeles

Market's fastest PCR test to provide results to thousands per day, with results in as little as one hour. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Vero Diagnostics, a CLIA high complexity & CAP certified, state-of-the-art laboratory, today announced the launch of the Baebies® FINDER® 1.5 ultra-rapid SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR testing platform to Vero Diagnostics customers in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy