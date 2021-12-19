ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens place Artturi Lehkonen in COVID protocol; Joel Armia, Mathieu Perreault land on IR

By Josh Erickson
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16cWbU_0dQlwXUS00
Artturi Lehkonen has entered the COVID protocol. David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens made a slew of roster moves on Saturday, adding Artturi Lehkonen to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and placing Joel Armia and Mathieu Perreault on injured reserve, per a team announcement.

Armia is out with an undisclosed injury after being a game-time decision on Thursday. He’s been in and out of the lineup this month with an undisclosed ailment and has just five points in 29 games this year. He signed a four-year extension worth $3.4M with the team this past offseason.

Perreault was classified as day-to-day with a lower-body injury on Thursday. He has three goals (a hat trick) and an assist in 14 games this year, battling an eye injury early in the season.

Both Armia and Perreault are ineligible to play until after the holiday break. Lehkonen is the only Canadien officially in the COVID protocol. Through all 31 games this year, he had four goals and seven assists.

The Habs will likely have to make some recalls, as these transactions leave them with just 10 active forwards on the roster.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks' Brett Connolly to have hearing with Department of Player Safety after vicious hit on Stars' Tanner Kero

It was a scary scene in Dallas on Saturday night as forward Tanner Kero had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher early in the first period following a vicious collision along the boards. Kero was unconscious when he left the ice, surrounded by the entire Stars roster, but fortunately the team announced shortly thereafter that he was “conscious, alert and responsive.” Kero was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment. There has been no further update from the team.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Colorado Avalanche's salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers' Ryan Lomberg, Bruins' Craig Smith enter COVID protocol

While we wait on news from Calgary on the Flames’ situation, two players from the Atlantic Division are dealing with their own quarantines. The Florida Panthers announced that Ryan Lomberg will be unavailable Tuesday due to COVID protocols, while the Boston Bruins announced that Craig Smith was placed in the protocol.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Artturi Lehkonen
Person
Joel Armia
Person
Mathieu Perreault
Lancaster Online

NHL admits it made wrong call in disallowing Sabres' goal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The NHL announced it made the wrong call in disallowing what would have been the Buffalo Sabres’ tying goal in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers. In a statement released by the league on Saturday, senior executive VP...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Montreal Canadiens#Habs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
buffalohockeybeat.com

Alex Tuch to fulfill dream by playing for Sabres: ‘Excited as anybody I’ve seen’

BUFFALO – What makes winger Alex Tuch’s passion for the Sabres so unique is that he possessed it long before the team acquired him Nov. 4. Tuch, 25, grew up in Baldwinsville, about 150 miles from KeyBank Center, rooting for his beloved Sabres. He attended games, owned jerseys and reveled in their success.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues continue to shuffle roster amid injuries, COVID absences

The St. Louis Blues continue to move players on and off the roster in an attempt to stay salary cap compliant while they deal with injuries and COVID absences. Monday, several transactions were processed to make the puzzle pieces together. The team has moved David Perron to long-term injured reserve, while putting Robert Thomas and Brayden Schenn on normal injured reserve. Tyler Bozak and Justin Faulk have been activated from the COVID protocol, while Alexei Toropchenko has been recalled.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis enter COVID protocol

The Carolina Hurricanes have announced that Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis have both entered the COVID protocol. Though the team did not confirm whether or not they have tested positive, both players–plus a member of the training staff–will be remaining in Vancouver as the team travels to Minnesota, suggesting they have.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Oilers place center Ryan McLeod in COVID protocol

Over the past two days, the league has seen two dozen players enter the COVID protocol. Ryan McLeod is the latest, as the Edmonton Oilers have announced the young center will not be available for Tuesday night’s game. Once again, this is a case of a team that played...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

655
Followers
2K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy