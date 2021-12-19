ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

This natural compound in vegetables can protect your liver health

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ZPxl_0dQlwS4p00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a recent study published in Hepatology, researchers found a natural compound in many vegetables called indole may fight fatty liver disease.

They found indole, which is present in gut bacteria and cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage, kale, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts, can control non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

They also found how this natural compound may lead to new treatments or preventive measures for NAFLD.

The study is from Texas A&M University. One author is Chaodong Wu.

NAFLD occurs when the liver becomes “marbled” with fat, sometimes due to unhealthy nutrition, such as excessive intake of saturated fats.

If not properly addressed, this condition can lead to life-threatening liver disease, including cirrhosis or liver cancer.

Many factors contribute to NAFLD. Fatty liver is seven to 10 times more common in people with obesity than in the general population. In addition, obesity causes inflammation in the body.

Macrophages, types of white blood cells that normally battle infection, drive this inflammation. This inflammation exacerbates liver damage in those with liver disease.

Gut bacteria can also have an effect—either positive or negative—on the progression of fatty liver disease. These bacteria produce many different compounds, one of which is indole.

In the study, the team examined indole’s effect on liver inflammation and its potential benefits to people with NAFLD.

In 137 people with fatty livers, the team discovered people with a higher body mass index tended to have lower levels of indole in their blood.

Additionally, the indole levels in those with clinical obesity were significantly lower than those who were considered lean. And in those with lower indole levels, there was also a higher amount of fat deposition in the liver.

To further determine the impact of indole, the research team used animal models fed a low-fat diet as a control and a high-fat diet to simulate the effects of NAFLD.

If you care about liver health, please read studies about drug that may reduce obesity, fatty liver, improve heart function, and findings of common vegetables that can fight fatty liver disease.

For more information about liver health, please see recent studies about how to fight against fatty liver, and results showing that exercise could give you a healthy liver.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This eating plan can boost your heart health

What you choose to eat can affect your heart health. Eating well can be confusing with all the diet information out there. The DASH food plan—Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension —is supported by NIH research. It’s a flexible and balanced eating plan designed to improve the health of...
FITNESS
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find how to detect inflammation from fatty liver disease

In a new study from UC Davis, researchers developed a first-of-its-kind positron emission tomography (PET) scan imaging-based tool to detect liver inflammation in patients affected with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Many patients diagnosed with the disease develop nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which is characterized by liver inflammation and scarring or fibrosis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: An Uncomfortable Sign Around The Eyes

B12 is involved in the production of red blood cells and in maintaining the health of the nervous system. Uncomfortable, twitching muscles around the eyes can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. Twitching around the eye is scientifically called eye blepharospasm. It can occur either around the eye or...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Cancer#Fatty Liver Disease#Cruciferous Vegetables#Hepatology#Nafld#Texas A M University
MedicalXpress

Anemia is not the only health concern linked to iron deficiency

Iron deficiency is the world's most common mineral deficiency and an important public health problem in Australia. In an article in the December edition of Australian Prescriber, Drs Shalini Balendran and Cecily Forsyth from Westmead Hospital and Central Coast Haematology explain that iron deficiency can cause more problems than just anemia, and explain what can be done about it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
asapland.com

What is the Treatment for Low Blood Pressure?

Blood pressure is a measure of how hard blood presses against your artery walls. When the heart pumps blood to the body, the blood pressure goes up. When it’s time for your heart to rest, the blood pressure falls. If you have low blood pressure (hypotension), there may not be enough force behind your blood flow, making you feel dizzy or tired.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Types of Blood Pressure

Essential hypertension or primary high blood pressure, essential hypertension or primary high blood pressure is due to causes that are either unknown or idiopathic. It is the most common form of high blood pressure. It occurs when the arteries that carry blood away from the heart cannot relax normally or...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

How regular exercise can protect against fatty liver associated diseases

Exercise not only trains the muscles but can also prevent the development of fatty liver. A new study by the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), Helmholtz Munich and Tübingen University Hospital shows which molecular adaptations, in particular of the liver mitochondria, can be observed in this process. The study has now been published in Molecular Metabolism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
pcrm.org

Eating Vegetables Improves Bone Health in Adults

Eating vegetables at amounts recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans improves bone health in overweight or obese adults, according to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition. Researchers compared serum and urine biomarkers for bone health in 102 participants who ate either 270 grams per day of vegetables or their normal diet for eight weeks. Those who ate more vegetables lowered biomarkers linked to poor bone health and improved bone physiology more than those who followed the control diet. Possible mechanisms for the improved bone health include reduced inflammation and increased intake of vitamins and minerals associated with vegetable consumption.
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

How the body uses fat to fight infection

Salmonella infection causes 420 deaths in the United States every year, and it is the leading cause of blood infection in Africa. The infection has links to increased hematopoietic stem cell (HSCs) activity and the production of white blood cells. A series of new experiments identifies how resting HSCs help...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CRIg on liver macrophages clears pathobionts and protects against alcoholic liver disease

Complement receptor of immunoglobulin superfamily (CRIg) is expressed on liver macrophages and directly binds complement component C3b or Gram-positive bacteria to mediate phagocytosis. CRIg plays important roles in several immune-mediated diseases, but it is not clear how its pathogen recognition and phagocytic functions maintain homeostasis and prevent disease. We previously associated cytolysin-positive Enterococcus faecalis with severity of alcohol-related liver disease. Here, we demonstrate that CRIg is reduced in liver tissues from patients with alcohol-related liver disease. CRIg-deficient mice developed more severe ethanol-induced liver disease than wild-type mice; disease severity was reduced with loss of toll-like receptor 2. CRIg-deficient mice were less efficient than wild-type mice at clearing Gram-positive bacteria such as Enterococcus faecalis that had translocated from gut to liver. Administration of the soluble extracellular domain CRIg"“Ig protein protected mice from ethanol-induced steatohepatitis. Our findings indicate that ethanol impairs hepatic clearance of translocated pathobionts, via decreased hepatic CRIg, which facilitates progression of liver disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about ascites (excess abdominal fluid)

Ascites is a buildup of fluid in the abdomen. This can happen when the liver is not working properly. Fluid fills the space between the organs and abdominal lining, which can cause swelling and pain. Ascites is a common symptom of cirrhosis, which is scarring on the liver. As fluid...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Journal Record

Office Visit: Give your liver a break

The holidays are a time when, for many, moderation goes out of the window. Whether it’s an extra slice of pie or too much alcohol, it’s easy to go overboard, but in the end, it’s your liver that pays the price. The choices you make this winter could lead to long-term liver damage, including potentially fatal cirrhosis of the liver.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Antioxidants may protect you from dementia

In a recent study published in the Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring, researchers found that an oxidation-antioxidant imbalance in the blood is an early indicator of Alzheimer’s disease, rather than a consequence. They showed that oxidative markers, known to be involved in Alzheimer’s disease, show...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

HIIT for liver health

New research led by Western Sydney University suggests that aerobic exercise interventions incorporating either high-intensity interval training (HIIT) or moderate-intensity continuous training (MICT) are effective for improving non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. One of the most prevalent liver diseases in the world, affecting approximately 20-30% of the population, non-alcoholic fatty liver...
FITNESS
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy