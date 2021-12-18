ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

God bless you all!

 4 days ago

During the Advent season we hear a lot about joy and rejoicing, and with good reason, we will soon be celebrating the coming of the Christ Child into this world. Paul continues from our passage above (see Philippians 4:5-7) by talking about gentleness, worry, prayer, thanksgiving, and peace. It is almost...

Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
Person
Christ
Kirsty Kendall

Unicorns and the Bible - The hidden link

Unicorns are no strangers to religion. The Chinese unicorn, qilin, is mentioned in the Taoist and Buddhist mythology. How about unicorns and the Bible? Are unicorns mentioned in the Bible? This is what we are going to find out today.
Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
windsorweekly.com

The Son of Man is coming

Maybe you’ve seen the painting. It’s called “Starry Night,” and at times we’ve had a framed print of it hanging in our entry hallway at home. How might that painting connect with this week’s text in Luke 21: 25-26? For that matter, why might we begin our Advent season with that apocalyptic scripture from near the end of Jesus’ story?
RELIGION
dallassun.com

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
YOGA
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Palatial parsonages? You cannot serve both God and money.

Regarding “Some Texas religious leaders live in lavish, tax-free estates thanks to obscure law,” (Dec. 9): My values are reflected in my Christian heritage, so the article about the lavish parsonages owned by churches troubled me. Have the church leaders not read, “You cannot serve both God and money” (Matthew 6:24; Luke 16:13)? When a friend is considering joining a church, I suggest that they look at the residence where the church leader lives and at the vehicle he drives. If those are far more expensive than my friend’s house or vehicle, then they may need to look elsewhere for a church to join.
HOUSTON, TX
highplainsobserver.com

God's Family Helps You Grow

“He makes the whole body fit together perfectly. As each part does its own special work, it helps the other parts grow, so that the whole body is healthy and growing and full of love.”. Ephesians 4:16 (NLT) God doesn’t want you to remain a spiritual baby. He wants you...
RELIGION
Society
Religion
chroniclenewspaper.com

Toys for Military Tots. ‘God bless us every one’

It was pick-up time for the sixth annual Toys for Military Tots drive sponsored by Orange County Community Radio WTBQ (1110 AM/93.5 FM) oOn Monday, Dec. 13. More than $45,000 worth of new toys were collected for the children of service men and women in Orange County who have served and are serving.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Sentinel

Can you hear God singing?

What would Christmas be without music? Didn’t angels sing the night Christ was born? (Luke 2:13-14) Well, it doesn’t say they sang. It says they were saying, “Glory to God in the highest . . .” but that sure sounds like singing to me. How much...
LEWISTOWN, PA
New Haven Register

A New You: Be in peace knowing God is working everything out for you

In the Bible, I read about a man named Zacharias and his wife, Elizabeth. They lived a life that pleased God and were blameless and righteous before Him. However, they were without children. “And they had no child, because Elizabeth was barren, and they were both advanced in years.” (Luke 1:7)
RELIGION
waxahachietx.com

Life is full of valleys and prayers; let God comfort you

I know people think my life is perfect (just kidding), but I’m suffering in a valley and I’ve been there for a while and it’s not much fun. I’ve got decisions to make, and I don’t have much clarity. It seems like the older I get, I’m less and less decisive. That’s no fun either (both getting old and being indecisive).
RELIGION
Rogersville Review

Kids Talk About God: What Gifts Would You Bring to Jesus?

Wise men from the East brought baby Jesus gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. What gifts would you have brought?. “I would give Jesus a lot of money, a big sheep and a balloon that reads, ‘It’s a boy!'” says Perry, age 11. Perry, I don’t know...
RELIGION
waltonsun.com

I CAN AND I WILL: Are you asking God why?

A handsome 17-year-old young man gets killed in a car accident leaving a high school dance. A beautiful 26-year-old girl dies from Cystic Fibrosis while just getting started in this life. A 9-year-old little angel gets swept away by a tornado in a horrific storm. As I type, a tear...
RELIGION
advertisergleam.com

Between You & Me - A blessed Christmas to you

A fierce December wind raced through the bare branches of stately trees that night. It’s howling had a lonely sound as trees whipped back and forth. The farmland lay plowed and quiet after the harvest season. Homes dotted the landscape, most small farm settlements that had been there for generations. They were lit for the night.
SOCIETY

