ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bullet Fragments Removed From Megan Thee Stallion's Feet Missing According To LAPD Detective

By Kyle Eustice
HipHopDX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles, CA – New details in the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez shooting case emerged this week following a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles. According to Los Angeles Police Department detective Ryan Stonger, the bullet fragments removed from Megan’s feet “cannot be located” and the doctors categorized her injuries...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
107 JAMZ

Tory Lanez Allegedly Yelled ‘Dance, Bitch’ Before Shooting at Megan Thee Stallion’s Feet, According to Testimony From Police Officer – Report

Some never-before-heard details were uncovered in court this afternoon in connection to the July of 2020 shooting incident involving Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, in which Meg was shot in her feet during a roadside altercation after a party last year. Tory allegedly yelled “Dance, bitch” before shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
THEATER & DANCE
Vulture

Megan Thee Stallion Responds to New Reports From Tory Lanez Hearing

Megan Thee Stallion is criticizing new reports on Tory Lanez allegedly shooting her last year, which came after a new hearing in the felony assault case against Lanez. In court on December 14, Ryan Stogner, a Los Angeles Police Department detective, testified that Lanez allegedly shouted, “Dance, bitch!” before shooting Megan’s feet and injuring her. During questioning, Stogner also reportedly said Megan told him she had been in an argument with Kelsey Harris, her former assistant, who was in the car with her and Lanez ahead of the shooting. Now, Megan has called out tabloid’s focus on the alleged argument between her and Harris. “Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON [sic] WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y’all gaslight me,” she tweeted Wednesday, December 15. The response follows a tweet from Lanez the day before, who claimed his attorney stated “contradictory evidence that proves my innocence” during the court date and also criticized media reporting on the hearing. Lanez is next set to appear in court on January 13.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Tory Lanez Parties With Allen Iverson Amid Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez has been partying it up despite facing felony assault charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.On Sunday (December 19), he was spotted out with NBA legend Allen Iverson. A video captured of the club session was seen on Lanez’s story and shows Iverson and the Canadian rapper being...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Kelsey, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
HipHopDX.com

Flavor Flav Narrowly Escapes Death In Freak Boulder Accident

Flavor Flav had a close brush with death on Tuesday (December 14) in a freak boulder accident that left his car totaled. According to TMZ, the Public Enemy legend was driving through La Tuna Canyon, California on his way from Las Vegas to Los Angeles when rainfall caused a massive boulder to fall down a cliffside.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Lanez
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
KSAT 12

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Houston-area university

HOUSTON – Renowned rapper Megan Thee Stallion officially has a college degree!. Stallion, or otherwise known as Megan Pete, graduated Saturday from Texas Southern University, in Houston. She took to Twitter before she took to the aisle, and she created her own hashtag, “#MeganTheeGraduate.”. According to a report...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Drakeo The Ruler Affiliate, K7 The Finesser, Says YG Set Up Attack & Stabbing

The days following Drakeo The Ruler's stabbing death in Los Angeles have brought multiple theories to light from those closest to the rapper. We heard from his mother earlier this week, who said that her son was "rushed" by forty to sixty people the moment YG walked into the backstage area. In a video showing the fight before Drakeo was stabbed in the neck, many people could be seen wearing 4Hunnid merchandise, which is YG's brand. Now, Drakeo's affiliate, rapper K7 The Finesser, is claiming that he thinks YG set up the attack on the late 28-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Felony Assault#Hot Girl Meg#Rollingstone
Fox News

Former child actor Jonshel Alexander shot dead

Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22. Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Finally Goes Public With Diddy Party Confession

Most people want to go to a celebrity afterparty to rub shoulders and mingle with whichever stars are in the house. Fabolous has been to several events in his day, but it appears he feels some of those parties weren’t all they were cracked up to be. The Brooklyn rapper...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy