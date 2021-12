Atlantic/CAM 4th at Red Owens Holiday Tournament

(Altoona) Atlantic/CAM finished fourth at the Red Owens Holiday Dual Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Southeast Polk. The Trojans finished 2-3 on the day.

Southeast Polk defeated Atlantic/CAM 68-0, lost to Bettendorf 62-12, defeated Waukee, 50-10, lost to Dowling, Catholic, 38-36, and defeated Iowa City, West 51-29.

Atlantic/CAM records on the day:

Kadin Stutzman, (170), 4-1

Jarrett Armstrong, (182) 3-2

Brenden Casey, (195) 3-2

Miles Mundorf, (220), 2-3

Nathan Keiser, (285), 2-3

Aiden Smith, (106), 3-2

Josh Hass, (113), 1-4

Cruz Weaver, (120) 2-3

Jarrett Hansen, (126) 2-3

Ethan Follman, (132) 2-3

Easton OBrien, (138), 0-5

Dante Hedrington, (145) 1-4

Tanner O’Brien, (152) 2-3

Owen Hoover, (160), 2-3