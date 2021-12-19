Andre Drummond Showed Support for Sixers' G League Team on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers had the day off on Friday. After the team played in back-to-back games with the first matchup at home against the Miami Heat and the second matchup on the road against the Brooklyn Nets, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers gave his guys some much-needed rest on Friday.

Philadelphia's backup center Andre Drummond took advantage of that time off and attended the Sixers' developmental roster's Friday night matchup as the team had some new and familiar faces playing against the Westchester Knicks.

Starting for the Delaware Blue Coats on Friday night was the reigning G League MVP Paul Reed and Philadelphia's 2021 second-round pick Charles Bassey. For Reed, Friday night's game was nothing new.

As Reed played for Delaware during their entire time in the G League bubble last season and has even had spurts with them this year, it was just another night in the office for the second-year veteran.

For Charles Bassey, though, he made his G League debut on Friday. For the first time this year, the Sixers assigned Bassey to the Blue Coats. While his time in the G League will be short-lived, considering he was recalled to the 76ers on Saturday morning, the young center got some meaningful playing time on Friday night as he continues to develop at the professional level.

Meanwhile, the ten-year veteran Drummond watched from the stands in support of his young teammates. On Friday, Drummond witnessed Reed score 15 points while collecting nine rebounds, three assists, one steal, and a blocked shot in 26 minutes. Meanwhile, Bassey put up a team-high of 16 points while coming down with 14 rebounds and accounting for one assist and two blocked shots in his debut.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.