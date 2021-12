The Lake Zurich girls basketball team will get its filling of high-quality competition over the holidays. The Bears are part of one of the more highly talked about holiday tournaments at Morton Junior College in Cicero. Lake Zurich, 8-5 through its first 13 games, faces Deerfield in the first round Monday at 6:30 p.m. Lake Zurich is the No. 7 seed, while Deerfield is the 10 seed.

LAKE ZURICH, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO