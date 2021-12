Our Tuesday was a pleasant one. Afternoon high temperatures reached back into the mid upper 40s for many of us; we hit 48° in Evansville earlier on today. Unfortunately, a passing cold front late this evening won't only shift our southwesterly winds back to the north overnight, but also drive temperatures back down into the mid to even low 20s across the Lower Ohio Valley early Wednesday morning. Worse yet, that passing cold front will allow a much cooler and dryer air mass to settle back in across the region - as a result, temperatures will take a significant hit for out Wednesday afternoon. Our midweek looks as though it will be our coolest day in more than two weeks; we’re only expected to reach 39° in Evansville tomorrow afternoon.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO