I've yet to run into anyone who wants to be part of a losing team. We've all felt the joy of winning or witnessed the reactions of sports figures when they win a game or title. When interviewed they speak to the teamwork, effort and cooperation required by every member regardless of the position played. Often they are so overjoyed, the emotions so intense, that they can't find the words to describe their feelings. Frequently, they remind us that there is no "I" in team. Everyone is expected to do their part, if not they lose.

SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO