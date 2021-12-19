ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pinter starts for Colts against Pats with Kelly inactive

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Danny Pinter will start at center for the...

AOL Corp

Colts center Ryan Kelly announces sudden death of his daughter

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly revealed on Monday why he missed their win over the New England Patriots on Saturday night. Kelly and his wife, Emma, announced that their daughter, Mary Kate, had died. "Nothing made me happier than being your Dad,” Kelly wrote. “You gave your mom and I...
NFL
WISH-TV

Ryan Kelly: Indianapolis Colts player and wife, Emma, mourn loss of daughter

(CNN) — Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly and his wife, Emma, are mourning the loss of their baby girl, Mary Katherine, on social media. Emma Kelly said that she was 19 weeks into the pregnancy when she went to the hospital last Wednesday after experiencing complications. At the hospital,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts’ Frank Reich’s brutally honest response on Carson Wentz’s performance

The Indianapolis Colts are right in the hunt of the AFC playoff race, largely thanks to the play of the defense as well as superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. Head coach Frank Reich was asked whether he thought quarterback Carson Wentz would have to step up and be the X-factor in a Colts win down the stretch, to which Reich gave a brutally honest reply, via Zak Keefer.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts
NFL
Football
Sports
cbs4indy.com

Colts to Ryan Kelly: Take all the time you need

INDIANAPOLIS – There is no timetable for Ryan Kelly’s return to the Indianapolis Colts. The team’s Pro Bowl center missed Saturday’s win over the New England Patriots because of a personal matter. He and wife Emma are mourning the passing of their infant daughter, Mary Kate.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
Nashville Post

Son of former Vols QB great transferring to Tennessee

While Hendon Hooker may be the University of Tennessee’s starting quarterback in 2022, a new candidate threw his hat into the ring for the season after. Navy Shuler, son of former Vols great Heath Shuler, announced on Sunday that he was transferring to UT after spending his first two seasons at Appalachian State. He has four years of eligibility remaining.
TENNESSEE STATE

