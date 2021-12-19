Pinter starts for Colts against Pats with Kelly inactive

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly revealed on Monday why he missed their win over the New England Patriots on Saturday night. Kelly and his wife, Emma, announced that their daughter, Mary Kate, had died. "Nothing made me happier than being your Dad,” Kelly wrote. “You gave your mom and I...
Now that it's certain that the Eagles will end up with a first-round pick for Carson Wentz, they can revel in the fact that they are getting much more than that, even though Wentz has played well enough for the Indianapolis Colts.
That's because Wentz isn't much better than the quarterback the Eagles currently...
The Indianapolis Colts are right in the hunt of the AFC playoff race, largely thanks to the play of the defense as well as superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. Head coach Frank Reich was asked whether he thought quarterback Carson Wentz would have to step up and be the X-factor in a Colts win down the stretch, to which Reich gave a brutally honest reply, via Zak Keefer.
INDIANAPOLIS – There is no timetable for Ryan Kelly’s return to the Indianapolis Colts. The team’s Pro Bowl center missed Saturday’s win over the New England Patriots because of a personal matter. He and wife Emma are mourning the passing of their infant daughter, Mary Kate.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
While Hendon Hooker may be the University of Tennessee’s starting quarterback in 2022, a new candidate threw his hat into the ring for the season after. Navy Shuler, son of former Vols great Heath Shuler, announced on Sunday that he was transferring to UT after spending his first two seasons at Appalachian State. He has four years of eligibility remaining.
