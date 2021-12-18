ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts activate LB Zaire Franklin from COVID-19 list

 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts activated linebacker Zaire Franklin from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Week 15 matchup with the New England Patriots, the team announced Saturday.

This is a big boost to the special teams unit as well as the defense given that Franklin has played the third-most snaps among linebackers. Franklin’s presence on special teams will make a big difference.

The Colts also announced that defensive tackle Chris Williams was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the game.

Fellow defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was placed on the injured reserve list due to a calf injury he suffered this week and will be out for the next three games, including Saturday night’s.

6 Colts who could earn Pro Bowl nod

With three games remaining, the Indianapolis Colts are in the thick of the wild-card race and are doing so on the backs of several Pro Bowl candidates. We already know that running back Jonathan Taylor has been selected to the Pro Bowl in what was the easiest decision for the league. He led all players in votes and was among the first five players named to the Pro Bowl.
Colts' Kenny Moore named best slot CB by Matt Bowen

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II seems to finally be getting a sliver of the recognition he deserves as one of the premier slot defenders in the NFL. Thanks to his elite play both in the slot and on the outside, Moore has emerged as an unquestioned playmaker within the Colts defense. He was also listed as the best slot cornerback in the NFL by ESPN’s Matt Bowen, who listed the best 25 cornerbacks based on different skills.
