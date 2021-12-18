Colts activate LB Zaire Franklin from COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts activated linebacker Zaire Franklin from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Week 15 matchup with the New England Patriots, the team announced Saturday.

This is a big boost to the special teams unit as well as the defense given that Franklin has played the third-most snaps among linebackers. Franklin’s presence on special teams will make a big difference.

The Colts also announced that defensive tackle Chris Williams was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the game.

Fellow defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was placed on the injured reserve list due to a calf injury he suffered this week and will be out for the next three games, including Saturday night’s.