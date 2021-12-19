ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Blender Bites Announces 990% Increase in Total Value of Purchase Orders Received in December 2021

 3 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2021 / Vancouver, British Columbia - Blender Bites Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Blender Bites' or 'Blender'), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, announces record number of purchase orders received...

dallassun.com

Media Hawk Announces Business Partnership with The SwitchBands Case Company

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Star8 Corp (OTC PINK:STRH) subsidiary Media Hawk, full-service digital marketing agency is pleased to announce its partnership with the SwitchBands Case (SwitchBands). Under the terms of the agreement, Media Hawk will manage SwitchBands' website design and upkeep, branding, graphics, as well as their social media content development.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Fabled Copper Corp. Announces Closing of Spinout from Fabled Silver and Commencement of Trading on the CSE

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Fabled Copper Corp. ('Fabled Copper' or the 'Company') (CSE:FABL) is pleased to announce that the spinout transaction conducted by Fabled Silver and Gold Corp. ('Fabled Silver') distributing all the shares it held in the Company to the shareholders of Fabled Silver through a statutory plan of arrangement (the 'Arrangement') closed effective December 21, 2021, and that the Company's common shares commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE') on December 21, 2021, under the ticker symbol 'FABL.' Additional information is now available on the Company website at www.fabledcoppercorp.org.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

CORRECTION: Recruiter.com Releases Hiring and Job Market Predictions for 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ('Recruiter.com'), a recruiting solutions platform, has released their recruiting predictions for 2022 as 2021 comes to a close after this year's unprecedented job market conditions. The importance of talent will continue to grow in 2022 and...
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Bambuser has Renewed Several Agreements with Nordic Retailers such as Boozt, Åhlens, Apotea and Kjell & Company

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER.ST) (FRA:5JL.F) Bambuser has announced today that most of their existing customers have renewed their agreements, confirming their belief in Live Video Shopping being a strategic initiative, and in Bambuser as a preferred partner. When Bambuser launched their One-to-Many...
BUSINESS
GlobeX Data Issues Stock Options to Directors and Officers

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ('GlobeX' or the 'Company'), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that it has it has granted on December 21, 2021, subject to any necessary regulatory approvals, incentive stock options to purchase in aggregate 4,180,000 shares of its common stock to Officers and Directors of the Company, as well as employees of the Company's accounting firm. All options were granted under the company's stock option plan and are all options are exercisable for a period of ten years at a price of CA$0.80 per share. They are subject to the company's customary vesting policy.
STOCKS
dallassun.com

SPYR Technologies' Applied Magix TV Commercials Scheduled For Airing

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multi-billion-dollar IoT Smart Home and Connected Car markets, announced that production of its TV Commercials has been completed and the initial round of 30 and 60 second commercials is scheduled for airing.
BUSINESS
Food Service
Economy
Sourcing Journal

Managing Multiples: Why Retailers Struggle to Scale Multi-Market Buying and Selling

Retailers need to source and sell multiple product categories across multiple markets and geographies to maintain supply and revenue growth. But can they do it efficiently? Retail is operating at the height of globalization, and this internationally integrated marketplace presents a wealth of opportunities for new customers and revenue streams. However, it also makes retail operations a lot more complicated. Right now, it’s expected that the world’s top retailers must source and sell multiple product categories across multiple markets and geographies through multiple channels to keep pace with increasingly ambitious revenue and growth goals. But meeting customer demand and expanding market presence across...
RETAIL
everythingrf.com

Akoustis Receives Purchase Order to Develop a 5G Mobile XBAW Filter

Akoustis, an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, has announced that it received a purchase order from a new tier-1 module maker customer for the development of a 5G mobile XBAW filter. Akoustis plans to help develop...
BUSINESS
The Independent

New supports announced for businesses as restrictions begin to bite

The Government has announced a range of new supports for businesses, after it introduced fresh restrictions to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.As a result of those new measures, designed to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, the Government plans to spend around 200 million euro on business and employer supports in January alone.Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme has re-opened for new applicants in the hospitality and arts sectors.If you are an employee or self-employed & you have been instructed by your doctor or the HSE to self-isolate because of #Covid19, you may qualify...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

CGS International, Inc. Announces Appointment of Virgilio Acuna as Independent Director and Chairman, Receives First Purchase Orders & Eyes Expansion into New Markets

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / CGS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGSI) (the 'Company' or 'CGSI'), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company focused on the development and sale of organic plant enhancers, today announced the appointment of Virgilio Acuna as an Independent Director & Chairman.
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

Diamcor Announces Increase in Total Carats Tendered and Sold Compared to Prior Quarter

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today that an additional 2,925.66 carats of rough diamonds have been recovered, delivered, tendered, and sold from the processing of quarry material at the Company's Krone-Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project'), representing an increase of approximately 175.66 carats compared to the approximately 2,750 carats the Company anticipated it would deliver, tender and sell as announced on November 18, 2021. This brings the total rough diamonds delivered, tendered, and sold for the current quarter to 5,442.57 carats, an increase of 25% over the previous quarter sales. The sale of the 5,442.57 carats generated gross revenues of USD $1,074,780.69, which resulted in a combined average price of USD $197.48 per carat for the period. Additional rough diamonds already recovered but not yet delivered, as well as any further rough diamonds recovered from the Project during the balance of the quarter to December 31, 2021, will be held as stock on hand to be delivered and tendered in the coming quarter.
ECONOMY
GlobeSt.com

Apartments' Online Reputation Increasingly Impacts Asset Value

New research shows that apartment communities’ online reputation is having an even greater impact on properties’ revenue, particularly in comparison to their market’s average performance. Apartment owners and managers are facing more uncertainty and uncontrollable factors when planning, executing and operating their communities. Unstable materials costs; troubling...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Blender Bites Announces Historic Record Revenues Over the Last Three Months: Representing a 2,266% Increase Compared to Same Period in 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Blender Bites' or 'Blender'), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, announces a record increase in revenue over the previous three months.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

RF Industries Reports Sales Growth of 38% Sequentially for the Fourth Quarter and 33% Year Over Year for Fiscal 2021

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2021. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights and Operating Results:. Net...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

Ealixir Inc. Introduces "Ealixir Event Launch"

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Ealixir Inc. (OTC PINK:EAXR) Ealixir Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of the new service that implements 'instant' communication in 30 countries for its customers' events in a practical, fast and immediately effective way. The new Ealixir Event Launch service offers companies a unique opportunity: to promote their own event on an international scale, guaranteeing visibility on over 1200 online newspapers in 30 countries around the world.
BUSINESS
GlobeSt.com

CRE Values, Yields Forecasted to Increase Next Year

Experts are doing more than wishing the commercial real estate industry a prosperous New Year—they are promising it. In a recent 2022 outlook webinar from Green Street, Michael Knott estimated that commercial real estate values and yields would increase next year. Values are expected to increase 11%, while yields will average 6%, according to his research.
RETAIL

