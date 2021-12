IMF economist says banning cryptocurrencies is not an option for the body. Economist says cryptos could help control capital flow and exchange rates. International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath has said that banning cryptocurrencies is not an option for the IMF even as she acknowledges that digital currencies were proving to be a challenge for the emerging markets and that strict regulations were required.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO