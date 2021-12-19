Blender Bites Announces 990% Increase in Total Value of Purchase Orders Received in December 2021

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today that an additional 2,925.66 carats of rough diamonds have been recovered, delivered, tendered, and sold from the processing of quarry material at the Company's Krone-Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project'), representing an increase of approximately 175.66 carats compared to the approximately 2,750 carats the Company anticipated it would deliver, tender and sell as announced on November 18, 2021. This brings the total rough diamonds delivered, tendered, and sold for the current quarter to 5,442.57 carats, an increase of 25% over the previous quarter sales. The sale of the 5,442.57 carats generated gross revenues of USD $1,074,780.69, which resulted in a combined average price of USD $197.48 per carat for the period. Additional rough diamonds already recovered but not yet delivered, as well as any further rough diamonds recovered from the Project during the balance of the quarter to December 31, 2021, will be held as stock on hand to be delivered and tendered in the coming quarter.

