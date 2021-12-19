ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Blender Bites Announces 990% Increase in Total Value of Purchase Orders Received in December 2021

 3 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2021 / Vancouver, British Columbia - Blender Bites Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Blender Bites' or 'Blender'), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, announces record number of purchase orders received...

