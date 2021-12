Free Fire releases new events regularly and these contain a variety of items and rewards for the players. Here is how to get the Ice Feather Katana in Free Fire for free!. Free Fire releases many new events that reward the players with a variety of cosmetics and very rarely are they free. However, the Free Fire Top Up events are one of the most easy ways to get the free items in the game. These reward the players with items when they top up diamonds in the game from any source. This is great as the rewards are completely free and players get double the value for topping up.

