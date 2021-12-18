ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tanuki Project - Adamant _ CHAPTER#01 (Self-Released)

By Cody Conard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, this is not “Antmusic.” Adamant CHAPTER #01 is the new EP from Montreal electronic duo Tanuki Project. Influenced by Massive Attack and Bjork, it’s a collection of ethereal, atmospheric Downtempo that feels as dark and mysterious as it is strangely uplifting and passionate. It’s amazing what...

CELEBRITIES

