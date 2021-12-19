ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Buccaneers have a clear advantage' — Dr. Matt Provencher on Tampa Bay's health heading into the end of the season

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Matt Provencher takes a deep dive into how healthy...

www.foxsports.com

FanSided

Saints player makes mistake trolling Tom Brady after embarrassing loss

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers had a night to forget as the Saints completed the sweep of the top team in the NFC South. Last night was a tough game for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Losing to the Saints with a depleted roster and losing several key players to injury all in one night is hard, and the day after losses like this never get better.
10NEWS

Buccaneers miss NFC South division championship with loss to Saints

TAMPA, Fla — The Buccaneers fell short against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South division championship with a 9-0 loss. The Bucs (10-3) were looking forward to their first NFC South crown since 2007. Heading into the contest, Bucs wide receiver Breshad Perriman missed Sunday's game while...
CBS Sports

Buccaneers injury woes: Chris Godwin out rest of regular season, Leonard Fournette may miss time, per report

It's one thing to lose, but to be swept is quite another. It's one thing to be swept, but to be embarrassed is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed, but for it to happen on your home field is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed on your own field, but to do so while losing two star players is quite another, and all of this is what Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with after Week 15 -- being shut out by the New Orleans Saints and losing Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette in the process.
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers can breathe sigh of relief on Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were stunningly shut out on Monday Night Football by the New Orleans Saints, but the main talking point from the loss was the multitude of injuries sustained by the offense. In addition to the season-ending injury suffered by star wideout Chris Godwin, the Bucs also lost wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette to injury in the game.
ClutchPoints

Bucs sign RB Le’Veon Bell after Leonard Fournette injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dealt a myriad of injuries on Sunday night and have begun seeking out reinforcements. On Tuesday, the team made a pretty significant move to add some depth to the backfield in the midst of Leonard Fournette’s injury. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Bucs are signing veteran running back Le’Veon Bell, pending a physical.
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady reacts to embarrassing shutout vs. Saints

After experiencing unarguably their worst loss of the season in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn’t hold back as he expressed his frustration and disappointment to their performance. The Buccaneers fell to the Saints, 9-0, with Brady being shutout for just...
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady calls out NFL in fiery rant amid Chris Godwin’s ‘life-long’ injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ title hopes this season took a huge blow after it was announced that Chris Godwin suffered a torn ACL and is now set to miss the remainder of the season. Godwin sustained the injury during the Bucs’ embarrassing 9-0 shutout loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and the fact that his services will no longer be available for the rest of the year is an undeniably significant development for Tampa Bay.
CBS Sports

Tom Brady gets shutout for the first shutout in 15 years vs. Saints, keeping a Drew Brees NFL record safe

The New Orleans Saints put on a dominant defensive performance on Sunday night, shutting out Tom Brady and the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 9-0 win. It was just the third time Brady has been shut out in his career, and the first time a Brady-quarterbacked team has been shut out since Week 15 of the 2006 season, according to the NFL's internal research department. In 2006, Brady was still just 29 years old and no current NFL defensive players were in the league at the time. He is now 44 years old. The 255-game streak without being shut out preserves the record held by ... former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who in 2006 was playing in his first season with the Saints.
FanSided

Here’s how the Packers could clinch the No. 1 seed in NFC

The Green Bay Packers sit atop the NFC standings after Week 15 but they still have work ahead to clinch the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. It may not have been pretty, but the Green Bay Packers held on — specifically on a last-minute two-point conversion attempt — against the Ravens to win and move to 11-3 on the season. After the victory, they sit in the No. 1 seed for the NFC.
