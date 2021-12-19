Teen Mom Jenelle Evans accused of attempting to ‘scam’ fans with giveaway after star’s failed clothing line

TEEN Mom Jenelle Evans has been accused of trying to "scam" fans with a new holiday giveaway as she showed off various items they could win.

This comes just weeks after the mom of three broke down in tears following her clothing line getting the boot.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans posed alongside various products and claimed fans had a chance to win them Credit: Instagram

However, people were quick to accuse the ex reality star of trying to 'scam' fans Credit: Instagram

The drama kicked off when Jenelle, 29, took to Instagram to pose alongside numerous products including bikes, backpacks, and even a donut pillow.

She captioned: "HUGE GIVEAWAY. FOR $4000!! 150 Winners!! 1 Winner Gets prepaid visa card with $500 149 Winners get products and gift cards worth more than $4000."

Jenelle, who wore jeans and a red top in the snaps, then proceeded to share the rules to enter.

However, not everyone was on board as fans took to Reddit to react quite harshly.

One wrote: "I hate these scams and feel sorry for the bozos who think they are winning anything from Jenelle..."

Another added: "everything looks so cheap," while one user agreed and added, "tacky."

One commenter chimed in: "Literally who would want her to endorse their products?"

Jenelle's new venture comes just one month after her upcoming clothing line was dropped as she made the announcement while sobbing on TikTok.

She captioned the clip: "Been crying all morning... Sorry to let everyone’s hopes up but SewSew You has dropped me because of haters."

The ex Teen Mom 2 star would later take to YouTube to share an almost 8-minute video titled, "Who Cancelled Me?"

During the clip, Jenelle admitted she has been "crying for the past two days," and then explained the situation in her own words.

'HATE CAMPAIGN'

She went on to claim there is a "hate campaign" against her and reveals "haters" reached out to fashion company SewSew You and shared past negative articles about the ex TV star.

"They came back and said, 'no,' we're not working with you," Jenelle claimed the company told her after learning of her past.

She added: "Long story short they said they don't have the capacity to handle all this hate emails."

Shortly after, Jenelle was slammed by fans for attempting another business venture on the site Patreon.

The platform invites users to access account holders photos and videos for a fee.

Despite all the setbacks, the MTV alum claimed in October she "makes the most f**king money" of anyone in her family.

Jenelle shares 4-year-old daughter Ensley with her husband, David Eason, as well as sons Jace, 12, and Kaiser, seven, from two different relationships.

Jenelle promoted everything from bikes to a donut pillow Credit: Instagram

This comes after Jenelle's clothing line was given the boot Credit: Jenelle Evans /Instagram

She claimed it was due to a 'hate campaign' Credit: Instagram / Jenelle Evans

