ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Teen Mom Jenelle Evans accused of attempting to ‘scam’ fans with giveaway after star’s failed clothing line

By Bryan Brunati
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAs1R_0dQlpXWf00

TEEN Mom Jenelle Evans has been accused of trying to "scam" fans with a new holiday giveaway as she showed off various items they could win.

This comes just weeks after the mom of three broke down in tears following her clothing line getting the boot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kwgwh_0dQlpXWf00
Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans posed alongside various products and claimed fans had a chance to win them Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ckasr_0dQlpXWf00
However, people were quick to accuse the ex reality star of trying to 'scam' fans Credit: Instagram

The drama kicked off when Jenelle, 29, took to Instagram to pose alongside numerous products including bikes, backpacks, and even a donut pillow.

She captioned: "HUGE GIVEAWAY. FOR $4000!! 150 Winners!! 1 Winner Gets prepaid visa card with $500 149 Winners get products and gift cards worth more than $4000."

Jenelle, who wore jeans and a red top in the snaps, then proceeded to share the rules to enter.

However, not everyone was on board as fans took to Reddit to react quite harshly.

One wrote: "I hate these scams and feel sorry for the bozos who think they are winning anything from Jenelle..."

Another added: "everything looks so cheap," while one user agreed and added, "tacky."

One commenter chimed in: "Literally who would want her to endorse their products?"

Jenelle's new venture comes just one month after her upcoming clothing line was dropped as she made the announcement while sobbing on TikTok.

🍼 Follow all our latest news & stories on Teen Mom.

She captioned the clip: "Been crying all morning... Sorry to let everyone’s hopes up but SewSew You has dropped me because of haters."

The ex Teen Mom 2 star would later take to YouTube to share an almost 8-minute video titled, "Who Cancelled Me?"

During the clip, Jenelle admitted she has been "crying for the past two days," and then explained the situation in her own words.

'HATE CAMPAIGN'

She went on to claim there is a "hate campaign" against her and reveals "haters" reached out to fashion company SewSew You and shared past negative articles about the ex TV star.

"They came back and said, 'no,' we're not working with you," Jenelle claimed the company told her after learning of her past.

She added: "Long story short they said they don't have the capacity to handle all this hate emails."

Shortly after, Jenelle was slammed by fans for attempting another business venture on the site Patreon.

The platform invites users to access account holders photos and videos for a fee.

Despite all the setbacks, the MTV alum claimed in October she "makes the most f**king money" of anyone in her family.

Jenelle shares 4-year-old daughter Ensley with her husband, David Eason, as well as sons Jace, 12, and Kaiser, seven, from two different relationships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8Ncc_0dQlpXWf00
Jenelle promoted everything from bikes to a donut pillow Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTcaJ_0dQlpXWf00
This comes after Jenelle's clothing line was given the boot Credit: Jenelle Evans /Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12g7kZ_0dQlpXWf00
She claimed it was due to a 'hate campaign' Credit: Instagram / Jenelle Evans

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenelle Evans
Distractify

Are 'Teen Mom OG' Star's Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra Headed for Divorce?

Married couple Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra have been together since they were in high school, and in summer 2021, the Teen Mom OG stars welcomed their fourth child, Rya Rose Baltierra. The newest member of the family joins her 6-year-old sister, Nova, and 2-year-old Vaeda Luma, along with their 11-year-old Carly, whom the parents placed for adoption while on MTV’s series 16 and Pregnant.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Jeans#Tiktok
hotnewhiphop.com

Woman Accuses Lil Baby Of Fathering Her Son, Fans Think They Look Identical

Lil Baby might have made another lil baby, according to a woman's claims on social media. A post made by Atlanta-based nail technician Shi Anderson (@therealblasiianbihh on Instagram) seemingly accuses the rapper of fathering her child. Anderson posted pictures of her little boy, who shares a striking resemblance to the rapper.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Jenelle Evans: I Have a Tumor. Please Pray for Me.

Jenelle Evans is opening up once again about an allegedly serious medical problem. According to the former Teen Mom 2 star, things are worse than ever. According to the former Teen Mom 2 star, she may be in major trouble. "Haven't been feeling great lately. If I take more breaks...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

A ‘Home Alone’ star was accused of attempting to strangle his girlfriend

Home Alone star Devin Ratray has been accused of domestic abuse after an incident involving his girlfriend over the weekend. As reported by The Sun, an argument between the actor and his girlfriend allegedly turned physical in an Oklahoma City hotel on Sunday, December 12th. She claimed that Ratray started...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Fiancé's Tattoo Tribute to Her Daughter Ryder

Watch: Adam Levine Debuts New Must-See Face Tattoo. This is going to leave a mark on Cheyenne Floyd's heart. On Sunday, Dec. 19, the Teen Mom OG star took to social media and revealed that her fiancé, Zach Davis, received a new tattoo on his hand. This ink job, however, wasn't just any other design. Instead, Zach wanted to feature a portrait of his 4-year-old stepdaughter Ryder.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Star 'Offered' to Allow Husband to Have Baby With Another Woman

Tami Roman has a lot of women scratching their heads at her latest revelation. The former Basketball Wives star is happily married to Reggie Youngblood. Roman has two adult daughters by her ex-husband Kenny Anderson. Youngblood, who is nearly 20 years younger than Roman, does not have any children of his own, but desires his own family. Due to Roman's age and health issues, as well as her burgeoning career, she is unable to give Youngblood any kids. But Roman says she has a solution: allow Youngblood to have a baby by another woman.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Gossip

Amber Portwood: I Abandoned My Kids Because I'm a DAMN GOOD MOM!

Amber Portwood, as we all know so very, very well by now, has a whole lot of issues. Mental health issues, relationship issues, issues with the law ... The list really goes on and on. Amber is troubled on so many levels that she rarely has anything else to talk...
AceShowbiz

DaBaby Spends Thanksgiving With Baby Mama Meme After DaniLeigh Altercation

The 'Rockstar' hitmaker and her ex Meme's Instagram Stories appear to show that they are spending time together in Florida following drama with his other baby mama. AceShowbiz - DaBaby is leaving behind his drama with DaniLeigh by spending the Thanksgiving weekend with his other baby mama. The rapper is in Florida where he recently hosted an album release party and it seems like his ex Meme is with him.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Randall Emmett Text Messages Leak: Oh, Yes, He Cheated!

In October, we learned that Randell Emmett and LaLa Kent had broken up, just a few months after welcoming their first child together. We appear to have learned why. On Sunday night, social media user "GirlGangz7733" uploaded a series of screenshots on her Instagram Story that allegedly depicted Emmett at the forefront of many, many inappropriate conversations with other women.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
281K+
Followers
2K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy