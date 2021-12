Bear Valley Springs is a great place to live and it is the only area in all of Greater Tehachapi with its own Santa Claus! BVS has Jorge Melendez and his brilliant imagination to thank as well as his exceptional supervisor, Karolyn Hartmann, for the last several years of gatehouse decorations for various holidays and for their own private Santa.

BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO