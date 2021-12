"Nobody does me better than me." I first met Helen McAllister at a Spirit Wind meeting at the local Community Church and we have been friends ever since. Helen isn't just your average senior lady. She is a conglomerate of resilience with a strong core of beliefs and a skeleton of steel, coated over with talent and wisdom that just drips off her. She continually gives back to the community, always thinking of others and taking no credit for herself. She doesn't speak of her accomplishments but always steps back and wants to know yours. Helen McAllister is more than the sum of her parts. She is an eclectic mixture of all things artistic, creative and spiritual. She might appear fragile when you first meet her. Don't let that fool you. This is one lady you don't want to mess with. Her strength and independence are a definite inspiration to all of us.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO