ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Semi Ojeleye (calf) available for Boston on Saturday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Bucks forward Semi Ojeleye will suit up Saturday in the team's game...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Semi Ojeleye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Fanduel
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add 15-year NBA veteran via hardship exception

At least one reinforcement has arrived for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are signing veteran wing C.J. Miles to the NBA hardship exception, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. The hardship exception is a temporary roster spot that allows a team to exceed the 15-man roster limit if it has at least three players who have missed at least three consecutive games due to illness or injury.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
92.7 The Block

Kyrie Irving Already In NBA’s COVID Protocols, Omarion Twitter Attacks

Kyrie Irving had one job. However, the Brooklyn Nets star, after beginning the steps to make his return to an NBA court, as already in the league’s COVID protocols. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1472262282713382912 ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter on Saturday (Dec. 18) afternoon within moments of each other, and the […]
NBA
FanSided

Cavs are officially the best team in the Eastern Conference

The Cavs are the top dogs in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs are the best team in the Eastern Conference, so say we all. Wait, wrong thing. No, this isn’t Battlestar Galactica, but instead, the NBA Power Rankings who are saying such outlandish things. The Cavs? The best team in the Eastern Conference?
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls need Nikola Vučević to return to form — ‘He has high expectations for himself’ — to regain their momentum in the Eastern Conference race

Nikola Vučević hasn’t found his rhythm yet in Chicago. The All-Star center’s first year with the Bulls has stuttered through stop-and-start challenges. First a late-season trade from Orlando offered little time to adjust, then a new team dynamic with the addition of DeMar DeRozan shook up the start of this season. A series of COVID-19 absences — first for Vučević in November, then for more ...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy