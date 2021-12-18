Lee Family transforms home into a Christmas Wonderland

Residents in southeast Iowa can see a winter wonderland of lights thanks to the work of a Wellman family. Located at 606 Golf View Drive near Mid-Prairie West Elementary, community members can come see the “Clark’s Wonderland of Lights” show. Scott Clark, a retired Navy electronics and radar technician, began putting on the light show last Christmas. The display contains a number of lights hung on the household as well as different structures and signs such as trees, stars, candy canes and other holiday characters. Clark says that when residents drive toward his home, they can tune into 97.5 FM on their radio to listen to music that is synchronized with the lights. He shares what prompted him to begin putting together the light show, “I was looking for something more elaborate, I guess you might say, for Christmas lights. I was tired of the static lights, even though I like the static lights as much as I do these. So that prompted me to looking further. Then you start seeing these ads for LEDs. And I ran across this one day, then I started researching it and going into it.”

