Family Relationships

Lee Family transforms home into a Christmas Wonderland

dptribune.com
 5 days ago

David Lee, with the help of his wife Stef, has been bringing Christmas joy to the neighborhood by transforming their home into a massive Christmas light display. It all started after finding inspiration in a letter from a family friend and now, 8 years later, they are presenting their biggest light...

www.dptribune.com

The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
cbs19news

Ruckersville family comes home to Christmas miracle

RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The holiday season is all about giving and that's what Brian Shifflett and Corey Morris have always done, even when they had little to give. Saturday's fifth annual Morgan in the Morning Holiday Home Invasion gave this family the Christmas miracle they deserve. "I really...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Lights
kciiradio.com

Wellman Home a Holiday Light Wonderland

Residents in southeast Iowa can see a winter wonderland of lights thanks to the work of a Wellman family. Located at 606 Golf View Drive near Mid-Prairie West Elementary, community members can come see the “Clark’s Wonderland of Lights” show. Scott Clark, a retired Navy electronics and radar technician, began putting on the light show last Christmas. The display contains a number of lights hung on the household as well as different structures and signs such as trees, stars, candy canes and other holiday characters. Clark says that when residents drive toward his home, they can tune into 97.5 FM on their radio to listen to music that is synchronized with the lights. He shares what prompted him to begin putting together the light show, “I was looking for something more elaborate, I guess you might say, for Christmas lights. I was tired of the static lights, even though I like the static lights as much as I do these. So that prompted me to looking further. Then you start seeing these ads for LEDs. And I ran across this one day, then I started researching it and going into it.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Phoenix Palladium celebrates Christmas with an Enchanted Winter Wonderland

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI/PNN): The Season of Cheer and new beginnings is here at Phoenix Palladium. Heralding the charm of a white Christmas, Phoenix Palladium has transformed itself into an enchanted winter wonderland with stunning festive decor reminiscent of the icy-cold winter season that truly reminds us of the magic of Christmas.
RETAIL
WALA-TV FOX10

Special Christmas Surprise: Family Who Lost Home Gifted New Van

(WALA) -- On Thursday, Danielle Hughes found herself on the receiving end of kindness. The mother of eight was in sheer disbelief when she was gifted a brand new van. "I just pray that God bless y'all just as much as you have blessed us," Hughes said as she was overcome with gratitude.
SOCIETY
WISH-TV

Garfield Park Conservatory transformed into winter wonderland

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Garfield Park is decking the halls this holiday season by turning its conservatory into a winter wonderland. Families can visit Garfield Park Conservatory, where there’s a display of poinsettias, model trains and village, and thousands of twinkling lights. The conservatory is located at 2505 Conservatory...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Express-Star

GALLERY: Cottonwood Creek transforms hallway into Winter Wonderland

The residents at Cottonwood Creek took a journey through a “Winter Wonderland” on Monday. Cottonwood Creek Skilled Nursing and Therapy staff decorated a length of hallway at the facility with Christmas lights, artwork and tinsel. Classic Christmas carols played over the speakers in the background. Residents began the...
ARTS
dptribune.com

Christmas Memories

“Every year our family walks our acreage to find the perfect tree. This year they restrained themselves at 10 1/2 feet!” -Merri Schulz of Cloverleaf Education Services. “During December 2020, while shut down due to the pandemic, we hosted a virtual ‘jingle bell’ ride where we asked participants to dress up and turn their camera on for the zoom spin class. When we began the class we noticed one of them was wearing a full Santa suit, beard included! She rode through maybe 3 songs before she was too hot to keep it on. It was a bright spot during an isolating time and we will never forget it!” -Shanna Feist & Courtney Pegram of The Spin Barre.
CELEBRATIONS
kgns.tv

Family of David Lee Espinoza receives new home

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Despite his passing in a tragic event, a Laredoan who was struck down in the line of duty is now leaving behind rewards that can give his family a lifetime of memories. Elizabeth Holguin is expressing her deepest gratitude as she is blessed with a new...
LAREDO, TX
Outsider.com

WATCH: Soldier Comes Home for Christmas To Surprise Family

Christmas miracles come in all forms. For one family, it came in the surprise arrival of their U.S. Army soldier brother and son. Pvt. Tyrel Miller, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, is stationed in Germany so he hadn’t seen his family since May. And they definitely weren’t expecting him to walk into the restaurant where they were dining this week. But with a little planning and a little secret-keeping, that’s exactly what happened. And it was all captured in a sweet video.
GREEN BAY, WI
WGME

Families can enjoy a winter wonderland in Winthrop

WINTHROP (WGME) -- A long-awaited dream finally came true for a family in Winthrop who really loves Christmas lights. “I said let’s do it. So, we just kind of started talking and throwing out numbers and here we are. We did it,” said Kale Malmsten, the co-owner of Augusta West Kampround.
WINTHROP, ME
Itemlive.com

Lynn 4-year-old shows what Christmas is all about

LYNN — Four-year-old Stella Fogarty was considering using her own money to buy a doll this year for Christmas.  Instead, she decided to perform an act of charity to help The post Lynn 4-year-old shows what Christmas is all about appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
People

Kate Hudson Enjoys Thanksgiving with Her Brothers and Their Kids: 'From This Tipsy Family to Yours'

Kate Hudson is enjoying family time this Thanksgiving. The Golden Globe winner, 42, shared a glimpse at her brood's holiday festivities, posting a photo of 10-year-old son Bingham "Bing" Hawn giving the thumbs up next to a table of pies. "It's been a family day so nice we forgot to take pics but I got this one! (Oh and pie crust turned out) Sending love," she wrote in the caption.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

