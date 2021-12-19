Letters to the Editor — Dec. 19, 2021

Thai model Bew Jirajariyawetch is relieved to be alive after being pummeled by an alleged mugger on a Manhattan subway stop on Nov. 22, 2021. NY Post Illustration

Fix for violence

My heart goes out to the young model assaulted on the subway platform (“My subway nightmare,” Dec. 16).

Her life will change forever. Those of us who work with youth offenders understand that these assailants are from the same circumstance with no family structure and face emotional abandon by guardians/parents. As they age, they react with anger toward any person at any moment.

The new police commissioner’s strategy needs to embrace promoting family structures as vital to the solution, and not just focus on removing guns to stop these senseless acts.

Greg Raleigh

Washington, DC

Airbnb airheads

What could go wrong when transients who come to party have total access to your apartment building (“A New Blow to City Tenants,” Editorial, Dec. 13)?

Rental services like Airbnb are a public threat to vulnerable latchkey children, women who live alone and seniors.

I taught students who had to run the gauntlet of partiers high on drugs and booze in their hallways. Parents at work needed to remain on the phone with their children till they were locked inside their apartments after school.

As for single-family homeowners thinking they’re safe from living next door to a party-house with a constant flow of strangers — what’s happening in Manhattan is gearing up in the boroughs.

Adrienne Leslie

Queens

Gen Z’s promise

Another excellent article by Miranda Devine about the plight of Generation Z (“ ‘Right’ thinking Gen Z saviors,” Dec. 9).

These young adults are being subjected to tyrannical COVID-19 rules by egotistical politicians.

As a Baby Boomer myself, I abhor the liberal, woke values of many in my generation, and apologize to these young people for having to endure them.

It’s a shame these young adults have so many obstacles to being patriotic. They face resistance from social media and even their own families.

These young adults’ conservative, common-sense views about freedom and family give me hope for a better future for our country.

Linda Shukofsky

Valley Stream

Sad subway state

It was unsurprising that there was no mention of beautifying the subway in your editorial on acting MTA Chairman Janno Lieber (“The Right MTA Chief,” Editorial, Dec. 12).

In fact Lieber only mentioned improvements in keeping riders safe. That is because the MTA has failed so miserably with mismanagement and poor execution that it can only hope to get back to a baseline where riders feel safe from the homeless and mentally ill.

However, seeking to beautify a decrepit, mostly foul-smelling system seems to be beyond the pale at this point. And that’s unfortunate for the greatest city in the world.

Jonathan N. Fiskus

Riverdale

Philly deadly DA

Those who killed more than 500 people in Philadelphia this year should be called “Krasner’s killers” (“ ‘Woke’ Philly DA a Bane on the City,” Michael Nutter, PostOpinion, Dec. 11).

Philly DA Larry Krasner’s “progressive” policies put violent criminals on the streets, instead of in prison, where they belong. He joins a long list of felon-friendly prosecutors who give criminals’ rights a higher priority than public safety.

Voters elect prosecutors to put violent felons behind bars. Keeping them out of prison is the job of defense attorneys. DAs who act like public defenders must be removed from office.

Richard Reif

Queens

