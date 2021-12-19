This week in Walla Walla Valley history: Building permits soar in Walla Walla with the start of two housing projects, Dec. 15, 1948
From the archives of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin:. Building permits in Walla Walla soared Wednesday with the issuing of several residential permits signaling the start of actual construction of two housing projects. Permits totaling $54,000 were issued the Fred Hair Development Co., as construction started on the Frazier Heights project. Work...www.union-bulletin.com
