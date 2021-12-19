ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

UT Launches Farming Fundamentals Program

Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Tennessee Extension is launching a new educational program uniquely designed to help beginning farmers or individuals starting a new venture in agriculture. UT Farming Fundamentals provides participants with resources and information on the essential principles needed to build a successful operation. Program topics will...

www.therogersvillereview.com

