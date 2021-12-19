ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel Nine confirms Today host Richard Wilkins, 67, will remain at the network for 'many years to come' and say he's 'fighting fit' after his battle with Covid-19

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Channel Nine has confirmed Richard Wilkins will be returning to the network in 2022.

Nine's news boss Darren Wick told The Sunday Telegraph that Richard will be returning to work amid rumours the Today host's workload was being reduced due to concerns for his health.

'Richard is absolutely fine. He is fighting fit and will be with us for many years to come,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HdGsW_0dQlnSkw00
Career: Channel Nine confirmed Today host Richard Wilkins (pictured) will remain at the network for 'years to come' after Covid-19 battle

It comes after the entertainment reporter tested positive for COVID-19 three times, and spent 18 days in isolation, last year.

On 60 Minutes, he got emotional as he recalled the burden of not knowing whether he passed the virus onto his loved ones.

'I felt guilty, I felt ashamed, I felt scared, because it was early days,' the Channel Nine star told journalist Liz Hayes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvO3v_0dQlnSkw00
'Richard is absolutely fine. He is fighting fit and will be with us for many years to come,' Nine's news boss Darren Wick said

Richard, who showed no symptoms of coronavirus, described testing positive for the first time as 'like a sledgehammer'.

The TV personality explained how his 'mind went crazy' as he imagined a worst case scenario of having passed on the virus to everyone he came into contact with.

In June, Richard told The Daily Telegraph he no longer takes his health for granted.

The Today show host said losing friends his own age has reminded him that he is not 'bulletproof'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9rHs_0dQlnSkw00
Positive: The entertainment reporter tested positive for COVID-19 three times, and spent 18 days in isolation, last year

'When you're young, tall and bulletproof, you don't think that anything can take you down, but just this year I've been to three or four funerals for people my age, which is very sobering and a wake-up call if there ever was one,' he said.

'Health is a bit like superannuation - the older you get, the more you think about it,' Richard added.

The TV star said says he is 'religious' about getting check ups to ensure everything is in order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efWHS_0dQlnSkw00
Candid: In June, Richard told The Daily Telegraph he no longer takes his health for granted

