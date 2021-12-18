ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serum brain injury biomarkers are gestationally and post-natally regulated in non-brain injured neonates

By Sandra Brooks
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo determine the association of gestational age (GA) and day of life (DOL) with the circulating serum concentration of six brain injury-associated biomarkers in non-brain injured neonates born between 23 and 41 weeks' GA. Methods. In a multicenter prospective observational cohort study, serum CNS-insult, inflammatory and trophic proteins concentrations...

