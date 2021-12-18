ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Choiceless options: when hospital-based services represent the only palliative care offering

By Meaghann S. Weaver
 5 days ago

Lack of availability of community-based pediatric palliative care and home-based hospice services for children limits care location options for families. For many families from rural regions, hospital-based care models may be perceived as the only viable choice due to geographic gaps in service coverage. Gaps exist not only in access to...

foxsanantonio.com

Comfort Dental to offer free dental care services on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO -- Comfort Dental will host their 36th annual Free Dental Care Day this week. Comfort Dental locations will open their doors on Thursday, December 23 at 7:30 a.m. to provide free dental work. Services will include fillings, tooth extractions, cleanings, denture adjustments or consultations. "Some years we've had...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Saratogian

Director of women’s care services at Saratoga Hospital named

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Hospital recently promoted Sarah Bunzey, of Hadley, to director of women’s health services. She has worked at the hospital since 2004, most recently as a clinical coordinator in women’s health services. “Sarah brings years of clinical experience, a calm and consistent leadership...
Fox11online.com

Grand Chute Fire Department upgrades service for pre-hospital patient care

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Grand Chute Fire Department says it is now providing the latest Advanced Life Support pre-hospital patient care on every 911 call. The fire department announced the upgrade Thursday at a press conference. The upgrade will provide at least one paramedic, state-of-the-art advanced life support equipment...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
neurology.org

Opinion & Special Article: Next Steps in Palliative Care Education for Neurology Residents

Many neurologic diseases are life limiting and markedly impair patients' quality of life. Growing recommendations in the field recommend that neurologists have primary skills in palliative medicine that will allow them to manage symptoms and discuss end-of-life decisions with patients and families. Previous work has shown that formal palliative care training in neurology residencies is very limited. In this article, we briefly describe a national survey of neurology residents where we assess both the quantity and quality of the teaching they receive in end-of-life care as compared to a common and an uncommon neurologic condition. Based on the gaps we identified, as well as previous studies and recommendations in neuropalliative care, we provide 9 recommendations to help neurology residency programs improve their teaching of primary neuropalliative care skills.
PITTSBURGH, PA
State
Tennessee State
Fox11online.com

Memory Care option offered at Emerald Bay Retirement Community

Emerald Bay Retirement Community in Hobart offers a Memory Care Community for residents who may need extra assistance. Allie Bloom joins Living with Amy to talk more about the options available. Take a look. For more information or to schedule a tour, click here or call (920) 544-5041.
HOBART, WI
cancerhealth.com

Hospice Versus Palliative Care: Is There a Difference?

The month of November is designated as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. While the terms are often used interchangeably, it is important for patients and their caregivers to understand the difference and realize the value of these services in the care journey. Palliative care is offered to those suffering...
HEALTH SERVICES
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland hospitals to establish community-based monoclonal antibody infusion programs, offer in-home infusions to fight surge

ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the state surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday, Governor Larry Hogan announced a series of actions to ensure hospitals are prepared for current and future surges due to the convergence of the flu, and the Delta and Omicron variants. “Maryland has begun to see an uptick in our key health metrics, and we are increasingly concerned by the … Continue reading "Maryland hospitals to establish community-based monoclonal antibody infusion programs, offer in-home infusions to fight surge" The post Maryland hospitals to establish community-based monoclonal antibody infusion programs, offer in-home infusions to fight surge appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
contagionlive.com

Community HIV Care as Effective as Facility-Based Care

Community-based models of antiretroviral therapy were as effective as facility-based care in terms of viral suppression, the study authors wrote. Using community-based models of delivering antiretroviral therapy (ART) can be as effective as the standard facility-based, traditional model, according to a paper published in The Lancet HIV. Investigators from the...
HEALTH SERVICES
Cape Gazette

Ocean Eye Care offers personalized patient services

Opening Ocean Eye Care fulfilled a longtime dream for local optometrist Jay Taylor II, OD. After serving patients for 25 years at Delaware Eye Institute, Taylor said he opened the new practice to provide a more flexible, personalized approach to service, similar to a concierge concept. “My philosophy is to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Nature.com

Laryngeal mask airway: an alternate option for all phases of neonatal resuscitation

Globally, a quarter of all neonatal deaths (estimated at 2.5 million annually) die from birth asphyxia, which remains the leading cause of neonatal morbidity in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Early initiation of positive pressure ventilation (PPV) by face mask has shown to result in survival of >90% of newborns.1 In the rare circumstances when non-invasive PPV is unsuccessful and the newborn remains severely bradycardic (heart rate <60 beats per minute), the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation (ILCOR) suggests endotracheal tube (ETT) intubation prior to initiation of chest compressions.2 Intubation is a difficult skill to practice. Developing proficiency at newborn intubation requires a significant amount of experience3 and simulation-based training has not shown to prepare towards successful neonatal intubations.4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Pediatrics and Narrative Medicine

I am honored and deeply appreciative for the opportunity to serve as Narrative Medicine section editor for Pediatric Research. By way of introduction, I'd like to tell you a story about my professional journey, and why this feels like a homecoming for me. When I graduated from Pomona College with a degree in English Literature, I headed to medical school with two competing emotions: I was thrilled to be a step closer to my dream of becoming a physician and terrified that, despite completing the pre-medical curriculum requirements, I did not have the same grounding in the sciences as my peers who had majored in biology or chemistry. After a semester at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, I realized that my college education had indeed prepared me to succeed in the basic sciences. It took a much longer period of time, though, for me to find my specialty, and even longer for me to understand that my affinity for literary studies had provided me with an invaluable tool for the practice of medicine.
HEALTH SERVICES
nbcpalmsprings.com

Eisenhower Is The Only Hospital In The Coachella Valley To Offer TAVR

Rancho Mirage, CA (December 16, 2021) — Eisenhower Health is the FIRST hospital in California to be recognized by Edwards Lifesciences for completing its Edwards Benchmark program for the treatment of aortic stenosis in patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). The standard treatment for aortic stenosis (a narrowing...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
WCIA

Hospital honored for quality of care

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An Illinois hospital group has honored Taylorville Memorial Hospital for its quality of care to patients. As part of a federal program, the hospital submitted data in four areas: patient safety, patient engagement, care transitions, and outpatient measures. The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) then found the hospital ranked in […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
KevinMD.com

More physician responsibility for patient care

Medicine today is single encounter-oriented, with the patient medical record structured to support one encounter at a time, where an encounter is either a single outpatient visit or an inpatient stay. The problem with this single encounter orientation is that it often takes a number of encounters to get a correct diagnosis and that care for a medical condition could extend over many encounters before the medical situation can be resolved. Further, for chronic conditions, care for the condition is needed over an extended period of time, even over the patient’s lifetime.
HEALTH SERVICES
Norwalk Reflector

Fisher-Titus Provides Options for Non-Emergency Care

NORWALK — COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in the community with an increase in hospitalizations. As beds become limited and with the emergency department at capacity, Fisher-Titus wants to remind the community of available options for non-emergent care. Convenient Care — With walk-in services available and no appointment...
NORWALK, OH
KING-5

Understanding options for end-of-life care

For loved ones with advanced illness, hospice teams can provide the care needed, while helping the patient and family understand what’s happening and navigate the end of life. EvergreenHealth has options for in-home hospice care across King and Snohomish counties and also has an in-patient facility. “That beautiful facility...
KIRKLAND, WA
Nature.com

Research and resource needs for understanding host immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 vaccines during aging

On 16 and 17 March 2021, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the National Institute of Aging convened a virtual workshop to discuss developments in SARS-CoV-2 research pertaining to immune responses in older adults, COVID-19 vaccines in both aged animals and older individuals, and to gain some perspective on the critical knowledge gaps that need addressing to establish scientific priorities for future research studies.
SCIENCE

