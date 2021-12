Acend won VCT Champions after taking down Gambit in a marathon five-map series today—and became the first-ever official VALORANT world champions. Acend picked up right where they left off against G2, looking dominant to start their defensive side of Breeze. Zeek had another hot start, this time slowing down Gambit’s executes by canceling their utility with KAY/O and letting cNed pick them off on his patented Jett/Op combo. Gambit had trouble finding site control or early frags throughout most of the half, only generating a sliver of momentum with crisp takes in the last two rounds as Acend took a 9-3 lead into halftime.

