Bills in fight for playoff lives when they host Panthers

BillsDigest
 3 days ago

At the top of the list is the loss for the season of running back Christian McCaffrey, who was an All-Pro with 1,387 rushing yards and 1,005 receiving yards in 2019 but has been limited to 10 games since.

They're 4-3 in games he's played this season and 1-5 without him.

The Panthers also saw starting quarterback Sam Darnold go down with an injury and reached out to bring back former starter Cam Newton. Newton, Darnold and P.J. Walker have each started games this season, but their collective effort has produced disastrous results from the most important position in sports.

Chuba Hubbard carried the bulk of the running load in McCaffrey's absence but is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry.

Carolina has an abundance of talent on defense, however, starting with linebacker Haason Redick (10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles), defensive end Brian Burns (8.0 sacks, two forced fumbles), linebacker Shaq Thompson (80 tackles, 2.0 sacks, two interceptions) and safety Jeremy Chinn (team-high 90 tackles). Cornerback Donte Jackson has contributed two interceptions, a team-high 10 passes defended and 61 tackles.

ABOUT THE BILLS

The Bills are coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay after falling behind by three touchdowns in the first half before rebounding to force overtime.

The comeback was fueled by the legs and right arm of quarterback Josh Allen, who suffered a foot sprain while being dragged down from behind on one of the 12 runs that netted him 109 yards.

Allen has been deemed healthy enough to start again this week, but his offensive line could be without left tackle Dion Dawkins, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

Allen's favorite target, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, has 78 catches for 972 yards and seven TDs. Running back Devin Singletary continues to lead the Bills in rushing yards (547) and is averaging 4.9 yards per attempt. But the Bills have struggled all season with consistency in establishing their running game.

Emmanuel Sanders (40 catches, 606 yards, four TDs) is expected to miss this game with a knee injury, but second-year receiver Gabriel Davis (24 catches, 285 yards, four TDs) is poised to step in.

Safeties Micah Hyde (55 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries) and Jordan Poyer (77 tackles and team-high five interceptions) man the back end of a defense that has allowed NFL-lows of 4.77 yards per play and 288.9 yards per game.

PREDICTION

The season trek for these teams points to an ugly intersection that will more resemble a preseason game than one in which either team is in peak form for a stretch run.

The Panthers' offense has been mostly a mess all season. The Bills' offense has been almost as much miss as hit, and the feeling here is that trend will continue in this game, in which scoring should be at a premium because of all kinds of drops, fumbles and overall offensive malfunctions that won't even necessarily have to do with the opponents across the line of scrimmage.

That said, this is tougher overall matchup for the Panthers than it is for the Bills, who have limited quarterbacks to a 67.7 rating this season.

Bills 17, Panthers 13.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

Comments / 0

