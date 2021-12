Don't tell Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders that his school and other HBCU's can't produce talent that is worthy of one day competing in the NFL. Sanders recently said he was told by a high-ranking NFL individual that the Southwestern Athletic Conference, which Jackson State is a member of, only had a limited number of players who are realistic prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft, to which the Pro Football Hall of Famer wasn't amused.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO