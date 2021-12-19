ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas women’s basketball coach looks to Twitter for game after COVID-19 cancels Arizona matchup

By Jonathan Thomas
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7nT6_0dQlhvEJ00

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer is turning to Twitter in hopes of finding a game on short notice.

No. 11 Texas was scheduled to play against No. 4 Arizona Sunday in the Coast to Coast Challenge in Las Vegas, but the game was canceled Saturday due to COVID-19 issues within the Arizona program.

Schaefer put out the open request Saturday night, writing “I know it’s late but it’s an opportunity.”

“Does anyone want to play us at 2:30 tomorrow on ESPN in the T-Mobile Arena here in Las Vegas? Give me a call or DM me back,” Schaefer wrote.

According to UT Athletics, the Coast to Coast Challenge is also trying to find a replacement opponent.

This happened on the men’s side with Kentucky being tapped as a replacement opponent for North Carolina after the Tar Heels’ original opponent, UCLA, had to cancel due to COVID issues.

Texas is currently 7-1 overall — its next scheduled game is Wednesday at Princeton. Tipoff for that matchup is set for 11 a.m. CT.

KXAN's top 10 stories of 2021

The tragic loss of a Texas Longhorns linebacker, the deadly February winter freeze and COVID-19 vaccine waitlists were all some of the most-read stories of 2021 on KXAN.com.
KXAN

Rittenhouse gets standing ovation at conservative conference

PHOENIX (AP) — A month after his acquittal on murder charges, Kyle Rittenhouse was given a standing ovation at a conservative group’s conference in Phoenix where panelists discussed the 2020 deadly shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Most of the comments during Monday’s discussion were made by other panelists, but the 18-year-old Rittenhouse reflected on how the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
