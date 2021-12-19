ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ANNA MIKHAILOVA: Tory MP paid by 'right decisions' firm transferred shares to his wife (but forgot to declare that he remains a director of the company)

By Anna Mikhailova
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The 'butterfly effect' of a single Government decision to form a protective ring around Owen Paterson has led to painful defeats in the polls and in the Commons for Boris Johnson, with leadership contenders now sharpening their knives.

The convulsions have caused some fellow Tories to rethink their outside interests. Ruth Edwards has just quietly given up her advisory job.

The MP for Rushcliffe was being paid £5,000 a month, via the company she co-owns with her husband, by HR firm MHR International.

Similarly, Sir Greg Knight has given up his £16,000 annual pay cheque from Cambridge and Counties Bank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20NPDf_0dQlgvuQ00
Newbie Dean Russell (above) is a former PR man elected in 2019 to serve the people of Watford. On his register of interests, Russell lists regular pay cheques from 'EPIFNY Consulting Ltd', described as a 'business education provider'. After becoming an MP, Russell transferred his shares to his wife, who owns the firm outright. But he doesn't declare he remains a director of the company, in what appears to be a breach of the MPs' Code of Conduct

Meanwhile, former Health Minister Steve Brine is no longer a 'strategic adviser' to a pharmaceuticals firm.

But not everyone got the memo. Take newbie Dean Russell, the former PR man elected in 2019 to serve the people of Watford.

On his register of interests, Russell lists regular pay cheques from 'EPIFNY Consulting Ltd', described as a 'business education provider'.

After becoming an MP, Russell transferred his shares to his wife, who owns the firm outright.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08LB7T_0dQlgvuQ00
Ruth Edwards has just quietly given up her advisory job. The MP for Rushcliffe was being paid £5,000 a month, via the company she co-owns with her husband, by HR firm MHR International
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbFSk_0dQlgvuQ00
Meanwhile, former Health Minister Steve Brine is no longer a 'strategic adviser' to a pharmaceuticals firm

But he doesn't declare he remains a director of the company, in what appears to be a breach of the MPs' Code of Conduct.

Russell founded EPIFNY in 2016. It promises to teach 'inspired leadership' and asks would-be clients: 'Do you want to have people admire you and feel confident you are making the right decisions?' The company has carried out work for the NHS.

Russell, who sits on the health select committee, the All-Party Parliamentary Group on digital health and has spoken in the Commons on NHS efficiency, last night refused to say who EPIFNY's current clients are.

The MP said the directorship was 'unremunerated' and all payments were properly declared.

Perhaps it's time the people of Watford had their own epiphany.

Nimco's 'lonely' Christmas

Who but the stone-hearted could not feel for the single woman writing in the Evening Standard last week about a 'real fear' of another lockdown of 'weeks or even months entirely alone again'.

Only, there was a tiny omission in Nimco Ali OBE's tear-jerking column: she wasn't entirely alone.

As with so much of the yuletide festivities at No10 last year, we belatedly discovered that over Christmas Nimco was with her bestie, Carrie, aka, the PM's wife, at Downing Street in a baby bubble with Boris and Wilfred.

We feel your struggle, Nimco, and only hope the cheese and wine are to your taste if the invitation comes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KcTRZ_0dQlgvuQ00
Nimco Ali with Carrie Johnson, above.  As with so much of the yuletide festivities at No10 last year, we belatedly discovered that over Christmas Nimco was with her bestie, Carrie, aka, the PM's wife, at Downing Street in a baby bubble with Boris and Wilfred

More 'one rule for them' revelations, this time involving Transport Minister Trudy Harrison.

She recently told the British public that owning cars is so last century.

The UK, said Harrison, is at a 'tipping point' where scooters, car clubs and bike shares will be realistic alternatives. But not for her, it seems.

The petrolhead has claimed £5,714 mileage expenses and £1,373 for her own car since 2017 but refuses to tell me if she's now given it up.

Perhaps she can spare us the lecture until she is spotted scooting around her Copeland constituency in Cumbria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aK4yB_0dQlgvuQ00
Transport Minister Trudy Harrison recently told the British public that owning cars is so last century - but she has claimed £5,714 mileage expenses and £1,373 for her own car since 2017 but refuses to tell me if she's now given it up

The Tory panto season rolls on with more Christmas slapstick.

After 'Baron Hardup' Johnson and Allegra 'Widow Twankey' Stratton, word reaches me that there is a 'Silly Billy' on the loose in the mother of all Parliaments.

Royston Smith, the Tory MP for Southampton Itchen, informed whips he was rebelling against vaccine passports.

And before last Tuesday's crucial vote, he chewed up George Osborne for tweeting that asking for vaccination proof at a nightclub was 'hardly the slippery slope to the Gestapo'. Smith shot back: 'Asked is fine, mandated not.'

There should have been 100 Tory rebels, not 99, but Smith strolled through the 'Aye' Lobby – by mistake.

'I made it clear to the whips I wouldn't support Covid passports and contacted my constituents to tell them the same,' he said.

Tip: Left foot, right foot. Look up. Repeat.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of using Article 16 threat to bolster position with Brexiteers

Liz Truss was today accused of using her new Brexit responsibilities to position herself for a future Tory leadership contest, after she told European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ in their first phone talks that she was ready to suspend the UK/EU agreement on the Irish border by invoking Article 16.To some observers, Boris Johnson’s appointment of the foreign secretary to lead Brexit talks is a way to broker a less belligerent approach to Brussels, after David Frost’s repeated threats to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol at the risk of an EU trade war.She also signed up to the PM’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson faces calls to outline Covid strategy as Wales prepares to tighten curbs

Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy, as Wales became the latest part of the UK to outline a tightening of restrictions.The Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there is not enough evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.With the situation constantly being reviewed, Health Secretary Sajid Javid advised everyone to “remain cautious” while his ministerial colleague Gillian Keegan warned there is “uncertainty” around people making new year’s eve plans.Meanwhile, the latest Government figures show a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

New Covid cases breach 100,000 for first time: Daily infections hit 106,122 - up 35% in a week - as Wales puts Boris under pressure with New Year curbs despite mounting evidence Omicron IS 'milder'

More than 100,000 Covid cases were recorded across the UK today for the first time as Wales announced tougher New Year curbs in two developments that could pile pressure on Boris Johnson to go further with lockdown curbs. Government dashboard data shows there were 106,122 positive tests across the country...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Trudy Harrison
Person
Steve Brine
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

The government has agreed to allow the biggest superspreader event of the year to go ahead as usual

As a response to the rise of the Omicron variant, “keeping the data under constant review” is not exactly a call to arms. The prime minister and his cabinet held an emergency (virtual) cabinet meeting to discuss whether they should approve one of three packages of measures to slow the spread of the virus, reduce the jeopardy to the NHS, protect health and save lives – albeit mostly after Christmas Day. Yet they emerged with nothing.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Downing Street party photo is Boris Johnson’s two fingers to the electorate

If you wanted an image that screamed privileged, self-entitled, lotus-eating indulgence, you couldn’t commission something much better than the photograph leaked over the weekend of gentle post-work drinks on a pleasant summer’s evening in Downing Street.Here we glimpse our governing Brexit elite at play. It was forwarded to the media, according to the deputy prime minister (not pictured/invited) Dominic Raab, “with animus”. That seems undeniable – you can’t imagine the leaker was trying to be helpful. Fair enough, but it was composed (not necessarily by the leaker) with some thought and care. Taken from above, probably the first floor...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid isolation period cut as PM pledges no more restrictions before Christmas

The self-isolation period for fully vaccinated people who have coronavirus has been cut to a week as Boris Johnson reassured the public that Christmas will be able to go ahead without further restrictions.From Wednesday, those in England who receive negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven of their self-isolation period, and are vaccinated, will no longer have to self-isolate for the full 10 days.The rule change may help thousands of people see their families in time for Christmas.It came after the Prime Minister said “continuing uncertainty” about the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission rates...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tories#Uk#Mhr International#Counties Bank#Health#Pr#Epifny Consulting Ltd#Epifny#Commons On Nhs#Unremunerated
The Independent

Johnson accused of ‘ducking difficult decisions’ over Christmas lockdown

Boris Johnson has been accused of “ducking difficult decisions” after he drew back from imposing new Covid rules in the run-up to Christmas despite fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.Following a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet the Prime Minister said he had to “reserve the possibility” that further action would be needed at some point to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.However, he said there were still “uncertainties” around the severity of the new strain, as well as the rate of hospital admissions associated with it, and its impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines.Please exercise...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New Covid mask rules in the UK: Everywhere you need to wear a face covering

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced face mask restrictions in some settings to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 as it continues to spread and overall case numbers climb in the run-up to Christmas.The prime minister initially announced the news at a press conference on Saturday 27 November, also saying that booster vaccines would soon be made available to younger adults and the period between second and third jabs shortened from two to three months, in accordance with expert advice.As Omicron began to establish its presence in Britain, Mr Johnson was forced to tighten the rules a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Tory polls dive as police watchdog to decide on No 10 party probe before Christmas

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is due to decide before the end of the week whether it will investigate a Green peer’s complaint about the Metropolitan Police’s handling of an alleged Downing Street party.Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb suggested the force’s “refusal to investigate” allegations about an event held at No 10 on 18 December last year – during lockdown – could amount to “aiding and abetting a criminal offence”.In her complaint, Lady Jones also claimed commissioner Dame Cressida Dick’s refusal to look into the potentially illegal Christmas do could amount to “a conflict of interest and a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Doctors who mourned Covid victims on day of No 10 garden ‘party’ hit out at Boris Johnson

Angry medics who mourned Covid victims on the day Boris Johnson and his staff drank wine and ate cheese in the garden of Downing Street during lockdown were among those to condemn the prime minister over his alleged law-breaking.No 10 insisted that a photo published on Sunday showing Mr Johnson, wife Carrie and two aides sat around a table was a work meeting and not a social gathering.The photo was taken on 15 May when social mixing between households was legally limited to two people meeting outdoors while distanced and in-person work meetings were discouraged unless “absolutely necessary”.It has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Truss: We need quick progress but UK position unchanged over NI Protocol

Liz Truss wants talks with the EU over Irish trading arrangements to “pick up the pace” in the new year.The Foreign Secretary also insisted the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol has “not changed” following the departure of Lord Frost as Brexit minister.Her comments came after her first call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic since she took over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.Lord Frost quit as a Brexit minister over the weekend, citing the “current direction of travel” of the Government as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures for his decision.Statement on first...
ECONOMY
Vice

Boris Johnson’s ‘Ex-Lover’ Has Gone Down a QAnon-Inspired Rabbit Hole

On the 21st of October, Jennifer Arcuri hosted a livestream via the encrypted messaging app Telegram to talk about Satanists in the UK government. The American entrepreneur, who rose to prominence in the UK over an alleged affair with Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London, announced that she’d had “a few requests to do some conspiracy discussions.”
U.K.
The Independent

Ministers reportedly resisting calls for new restrictions before Christmas

Ministers have reportedly pushed back against calls from scientific advisers for new measures to tackle the Omicron variant before Christmas.Confirmed cases of the faster-spreading strain have risen by more than 12,000 in the UK – and London’s cases alone topped 10,000, according to the latest data on Sunday.But around one third of the Cabinet are said to be reluctant to support new restrictions in the coming days, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak among them, according to The Times.The paper reported that 10 ministers are resisting a call by the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fresh questions for Johnson over gatherings as new photo emerges

Boris Johnson is set to face fresh questions over gatherings held at Downing Street during lockdown restrictions after the emergence of a photo showing him, his wife, and staff in the garden of No 10 during the first national lockdown.The photo, obtained by the Guardian, showed Mr Johnson, his then-fiancee Carrie, and 17 other staff members in the garden on May 15, 2020, with bottles of wine and a cheeseboard on a table in front of the PM.No 10 has insisted work meetings often took place in the garden, and a leading human rights barrister said it is unlikely the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory anger as Boris Johnson delays decision on further Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson has sparked fury among Tory backbenchers by putting off a decision on new Covid restrictions in the festive period.The prime minister called a meeting of cabinet today, after scientists warned that fresh curbs are needed urgently to stem the rising tide of infections with the highly contagious Omicron variant.But Downing Street sources said there were “no plans” for a press conference today to make announcements on any changes.Influential Conservative backbencher Mark Harper, the chair of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic backbenchers, said that the continuing uncertainty was “unacceptable” at a time when families are trying to decide...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: No 10 struggles to defend garden ‘party’ as poll shows Britons think PM on way out

Dominic Raab’s latest gaffe – in which he said Boris Johnson’s wine-and-cheese gathering with staff in the No 10 garden during lockdown was “after” work had finished – has left No 10 struggling to explain the controversy.The deputy PM undermined Downing Street’s defence of it as a work event by telling interviewers it was staff relaxing after “a gruelling day”.Mr Johnson’s official spokesman later attempted to explain the situation, by arguing that the PM and his staff were “discussing work”, which happened to be “in the No 10 garden”. He also said drinking alcohol was fine because it was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss consolidates control of foreign policy with Brexit portfolio

Just months into her new role as Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss has secured another major portfolio.Promoted by the Prime Minister to one of the great offices of state during his top-team reshuffle in September, Ms Truss has again been rewarded – this time with the portfolio of Brexit minister previously handled by David Frost.However, some have suggested the move may in fact be an attempt by Boris Johnson to land a potential future leadership contender with a poison chalice.Lord Frost resigned from the role with immediate effect on Saturday, citing disagreements with the Government’s stance on lockdown restrictions, taxation and...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

273K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy