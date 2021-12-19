Allen celebrates 100 years of basketball with a ceremony and a win over rival Dieruff

Allen's Nathan Ellis shoots the ball. Allen celebrates 100 years of boys basketball at the school before playing Dieruff on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the school. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call

Saturday was one in a series of special days planned for the Allen boys basketball program this year to commemorate 100 years of Canaries basketball.

Family members of legendary coaches John Donmoyer and J. Milo Sewards were on hand at Donmoyer Court/Sewards Gym for a pregame ceremony, as was Ed Cahn, the retired U.S. district judge who has a courthouse named for him. Cahn played for the legendary J. Birney Crum and also was on the 1951 state championship team coached by Sewards.

Leading the ceremony was former coach Doug Snyder, who got back into his role as a teacher and gave a history lesson on the storied basketball program’s history.

“We have such a rich tradition of longevity here in the city of Allentown and in the school district of Allentown and one of the big aspects of our tradition is the sport of basketball,” Snyder said in the ceremony.

Make no mistake, current Canaries player Nate Ellis is a big part of that history.

Allen has won 17 league titles and 13 District 11 championships, not to mention five state crowns.

Very few players have won championships in four straight seasons, but Ellis has an opportunity to do that after being a district champ as a freshman and junior and a league champ as a sophomore.

Ellis scored 23 points, 13 of them in the second half, to help Allen cap its big day with a 70-55 win over Dieruff.

After the Huskies closed to 53-50 with just under six minutes left, the Canaries outscored the Huskies 17-3 to cap the first full week of the season with a 4-1 record.

Ellis was out with an injury in Allen’s one loss, 51-37 to Emmaus on Tuesday night, but said he was 100% Saturday.

“If I wasn’t 100%, I wouldn’t be out there,” he said.

When he’s playing, the Canaries’ percentage of winning games goes up.

“Nate is a guy who doesn’t cheat the game and when you’re a person and a player like that, good things follow,” Allen coach Darnell Braswell said. “I’m extremely proud and blessed to have the opportunity to coach him and I’m just trying to do what I can to get this team doing the right things so he can go out on top.”

Braswell said in the preseason that his team was going to need to stay focused through the various events that are planned to celebrate 100 years of basketball.

“The main thing is the game, but I think the guys were excited to see that ceremony and hear some of the things Coach Snyder said about the history of the program,” Braswell said. “You talk about it and you hear it, but to see it in person before you play your rival is something special.”

Ellis said it was amazing to see past legends on the court.

“It’s a blessing to be part of Allen basketball history,” he said.

Ellis believes this team can find its place in the history books, especially if it can tighten things up defensively.

“Defensively, we gave them open lanes and fast breaks and they also slowed us down by playing a zone,” Ellis said. “Once we started finding our rhythm it helped us out. We just have to stay together mentally.”

Dieruff closed to within three on a spin by Daniel Quinones with 5:51 left. The Huskies had a chance to tie it or get closer on their next possession but turned it over.

While Dieruff unraveled offensively, Ellis found Demetri Rogers for a layup, hit a pair of free throws and drove inside for a basket to begin the breakaway. It was 63-50 before the Huskies got a foul shot to slow the run, but the Canaries weren’t to be denied.

Dieruff had one just field goal over the final 5:51 and that came with 27 seconds left.

It was the second day in a row that the Huskies (1-3, 1-2) had a chance in the fourth quarter and couldn’t finish. They led Emmaus in the fourth quarter Friday night before losing 60-53.

Second-year Dieruff coach J.T. Randall was frustrated with a number of things after the game, but said he had a bunch of fighters who weren’t going to quit.

“It’s a struggle having to put enough plays together consistently to put us in position to win games,” Randall said. “In these last 24 hours, we’ve continued to show that if we’re not on one page for four quarters, we’re going to come up short. Imagine what it would look like if we controlled the flow and the pace of the game for four quarters? Against Emmaus, we controlled the whole game until the six-minute mark of the fourth quarter. We just go from being one unit to a team that starts to pull apart. But we’re going to get there.”

Quinones, who had a 36-point effort against Allen last year, had 24 points Saturday. Edward Acevedo added 15, but it wasn’t enough against an Allen team that got 17 points from Rogers and 15 from Eli Vigo. Rogers, who played at Emmaus last year, also had eight rebounds and four assists.

Braswell was pleased with the effort entering an early-season showdown Tuesday night at home against Parkland.

“We’ve got a selfless team and they don’t care who gets their shots,” Braswell said. “You can go down our lineup and we’ve got guys who are taking advantage of their opportunity. They’re practicing hard and they’re locked in.”

Meanwhile, Allen Athletic Director Randy Atiyeh thought the day went well and has more good stuff planned with an alumni event Dec. 28 and a ceremony naming the gym lobby “Doug Snyder’s Way” on Jan. 4.

“I have to thank all of the representatives and family members of our past coaches who were here today,” he said. “Many of our kids don’t know all the history involved with this program and it was great for them to see it right in front of them. Coach Snyder, being the great history teacher that he is, gave them one last history lesson. It was a great day for the city and our school.”

ALLEN 70, DIERUFF 55

Dieruff — 7 - 21- 17 - 10 — 55

Allen — 18 - 20 - 15 - 17 — 70

DIERUFF (55)

Haynes 1-1 0-1 2, Acevedo 8-13 2-4 15, Velazquez 1-2 0-0 2, Ross 0-1 1-4 1, Castro 0-3 0-0 0, Quinones 8-18 7-10 24, Moore 2-2 0-0 4, Chapman 2-6 2-5 6, Middleton 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 19-46 14-26 55.

ALLEN (70)

Vigo 4-11 6-6 15, Ellis 6-19 8-9 23, Rogers 7-9 3-3 17, Justo 0-1 1-2 1, Grant 0-2 2-4 2, Castro 0-0 0-1 0, Pena 2-6 4-4 9, Johnson 1-3 1-2 3, Satterthwaite 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 20-51 25-31 70.

3-pointers: Dieruff (3-9) Acevedo 2, Quinones. Allen (5-17) Ellis 3, Vigo, Pena.

Rebounds: Dieruff 31 (Quinones 13). Allen 23 (Rogers 6).

Assists: Dieruff 5 (Quinones 3), Allen 8 (Rogers 3).

Turnovers: Dieruff 16, Allen 7.

Fouls: Dieruff 22, Allen 18.

Officials: Kevin Boylan, Norris Bullock, Karen Pammer.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .