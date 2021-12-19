ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanda Young, A Member Of Motown's The Marvelettes, Has Passed Away

Cover picture for the articleWanda Young, a founding member of the 1960s Motown girl group The Marvelettes has passed away at the age of 78, Rolling Stone reports. While the specifics surrounding her death are still forthcoming, music fans mourned the loss of the "I’ll Keep Holding On" singer. "We are so...

Steven Martinez
3d ago

one of the best all-time Motown girl groups there. rest in peace your music will live on forever in our minds hearts and souls. tell Marvin Gaye as well as the other great Motown recording artist we miss them badly. thank you very much for giving us and leaving behind your voice your music thank you from the bottom of my heart fly high with the angels you're in God's hands now.

