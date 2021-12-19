Wanda Young, A Member Of Motown's The Marvelettes, Has Passed Away

All someone would have to do to register the tectonic impact activist and author bell hooks had on contemporary writers, thinkers and people is check Twitter: on Wednesday, news broke that hooks had passed away at the age of 69, and creatives of all kinds are effusively expressing their grief. hooks wrote several books’ worth of influential and compassionate intersectional theory, but perhaps her best known works are All About Love: New Visions, a radical re-examination of “love” that posits that the word is best used as a verb, not a noun; Feminism is for everybody: passionate politics; and Ain’t I A Woman: Black women and feminism, an intersectional examination of oppression that centered around the abuse directed at Blackness and femininity.

