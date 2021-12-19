ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Lessons Learned

By Danielle Brown
St. Louis American
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten in the chronological sequence of her birthday August 4, 1994, with eight chapters, four subsections and 94 pages, Amber “AsiamB” Solomon said her first published work, a poetry book titled, “Cured” chronicles her journey and the stories of others who’ve transformed their trauma into...

www.stlamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska author learns, teaches lessons through book

OMAHA -- With the loss of his father, Brett Atlas realized the importance of putting together his life experiences and lessons in a book for his children to read one day. But what the 48-year-old Omaha businessman didn’t prepare for was the impact his book would have on the community.
NEBRASKA STATE
TVOvermind

Five Life Lessons We Learned from the Passing of Virgil Abloh

The latest tragedy to rock the fashion industry is the untimely death of Virgil Abloh, the founder of luxury fashion label, Off-White, and artistic director of designer brand, Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection since 2018. Unbeknownst to many, Abloh has been privately battling an aggressive form of cancer for the past two years. The news of his passing has shocked followers all over the world, and crippled the industry he dedicated his life to. Abloh was a force to be reckoned with, and a true visionary in every right. His artistry has inspired and awakened a lot of other creatives to pursue their passion. He lived a remarkable life, albeit short, and the impact he left in this world will surpass generations, as it remains to be timeless. Here are five life lessons we learned from the passing of Virgil Abloh:
BEAUTY & FASHION
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
Person
Maya Angelou
Essence

'I Put Her Through The Ringer:' Denzel Washington Says Casting Chanté Adams Was The Most Important Aspect Of 'A Journal For Jordan'

Adams portrays former New York Times reporter Dana Canedy whose love story with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King is at the center of the film. When we interviewed Chanté Adams for the November/December issue of ESSENCE she shared the most important lesson she learned from Denzel Washington on the set of her upcoming film, A Journal for Jordan.
MOVIES
St. Louis American

HSSU jazzing up historic Vashon Community Center

The building at the corner of Compton Avenue and Market St. has a long history. For decades after its construction in 1936, the Vashon Community Center was one of the only public recreational facilities in St. Louis for African Americans. It was added to the register of National Historic Places in 2005. For some time, though, it has sat underutilized–until now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Grieving Through the Holidays

“I’m not even looking forward to Christmas, I’m not.”. Kimberle Jones, 59, doesn’t mean to sound depressing. She says she’s not been herself lately. “My son and my grandson say I’ve gotten mean. It’s true, I guess,” she said. “I know you’re not supposed to question God, but I feel cheated…this is not the life I pictured for myself.”
SOCIETY
St. Louis American

Ask in faith, do not waiver

“Pure and undefiled religion before God and the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their trouble, and to keep oneself unspotted from the world.” James 1:27. According to Google, religion is defined as “belief in a god or gods and the activities that are connected with this belief, such as praying or worshipping in a building such as a church or temple. A religion is a particular system of belief in a god or gods and the activities that are connected with this system.”
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lessons Learned#Poetry
St. Louis American

Devon Moody-Graham assisted with event honoring Josephine Baker in Paris

Devon Moody-Graham recently traveled to Paris, France where she assisted with the Black Paris Community event Josephine En Rose honoring Josephine Baker. Her company CEOMom Empire hosted a meet and greet for Americans traveling in and the expat company in which many of the Who's Who of Black Paris attended. In addition, her fashion line Libra Chic Fashion Geek held a successful pop up shop and was later asked to feature items in Little Africa, a retailer and art space. Moody-Graham will be assisting other companies to expand their brands to Paris. She created CEOMom as a platform to help mothers who are entrepreneurs make their dreams come true. CEOMom provides ’empire building’ assistance, kid-friendly meet ups and opportunities for women to connect with other women while improving their businesses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ARTnews

How I Made This: Feral Cat Den’s “Genesis Noir”

In a quintessential midcentury American metropolis, the tension is rising. A brooding watch salesman is embroiled in an affair with a jazz singer who is already in a relationship. Predictably, complications ensue, leading to a gunshot that could change the fate of the world. Welcome to Genesis Noir, a video game that recently won a grand prize for Excellence in Visual Art and Audio at the Independent Games Festival. The moody, monochrome world of the game, complete with a diner modeled after the one in Edward Hopper’s iconic 1942 painting Nighthawks, is a product of the design studio Feral Cat Den,...
ARTnews

Critic Nora N. Khan Is Curating NFTs with an Eye Toward a Diversity of Thought

Nora N. Khan has emerged as one of the most important voices when it comes to all things related to art and technology. A Harvard grad with a degree in English and American Literature, she attended the most prestigious writing program in the country, the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, before swerving into arts criticism, philosophy and curating. Her book Seeing, Naming, Knowing, published by the Brooklyn Rail in 2019, investigated the impact of predictive algorithms and machine vision on the arts. Later that year, she became the Shed’s first guest curator, bringing together artists to respond to and critique emerging technologies...
VISUAL ART
HuffingtonPost

The Toxic Phrases We Need To Stop Saying To Kids

In the course of raising children, all parents say things that we’re not super proud of. Kids are remarkably good at getting under our skin, and we don’t always meet the moment with the kind of grace or compassion we’d like. (To wit: I looked straight in my preschooler’s eyes this morning and told him the police would arrest him for not putting his mittens on.)
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
St. Louis American

bell hooks will forever be a foundational force in Black feminist thought

I first met bell hooks in the late 1980s at a feminist conference where I, and a slew of other graduate students, slept on the floor of her hotel suite because the meeting was overbooked. For the next three-plus decades we were colleagues, intellectual comrades and interlocutors who sometimes disagreed, but shared a bond of mutual respect and solidarity. I will miss her words and her presence in our lives.
SOCIETY
St. Louis American

Ai Ling Moore named chief quality officer at Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities of St. Louis recently announced the appointment of Ai Ling Moore, LCSW, to the nonprofit organization’s chief quality officer role. Moore most recently served as director of community based services at Great Circle, after 14 years with Jewish Family & Children’s Services in quality and program roles. She holds a BA in psychology and Afro/African American studies and a masters of social work from Washington University.As chief quality officer, Moore will oversee program monitoring and compliance, quality, research, outcomes/metrics, reporting, and innovation for the Catholic Charities Central Office and the eight Catholic Charities federated agencies: Cardinal Ritter Senior Services; Good Shepherd Children & Family Services; Marygrove; Queen of Peace Center; Saint Louis Counseling; Saint Martha’s Hall; St. Francis Community Services; and St. Patrick Center.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Wear if You Dare

Leonard Stewart Jr. didn’t just walk the hallways of his alma mater Clyde C. Miller Career Academy High School. He said he strutted throughout the building wearing his varied collection of fashionable threads ranging from Jeremy Scott angel wing sneakers to throwback 1990s Tommy Hilfiger shirts and Jordans. At...
BEAUTY & FASHION
St. Louis American

Racial equity in Alzheimer’s research focus of $7 million in grants

The burden of Alzheimer’s disease doesn’t fall on all communities equally. Black Americans face about double the risk of developing the devastating neurodegenerative disease than non-Hispanic white Americans. Two research teams at Washington University in St. Louis received grants totaling $7 million to advance racial equity in Alzheimer's...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The 74

Researching High-Quality Curriculum in Real Schools, in Real Time

It’s time to get serious about innovation in education. And we don’t just mean more ed tech. The pandemic caused tremendous disruption to U.S. schools this past year and a half — cutting off kids from teachers, peers and learning routines. To simply return to business as usual would be to shortchange students and communities. […]
EDUCATION
WWD

Episode 9: Inclusive and Sustainable Beauty

Click here to read the full article. In this post-peak-pandemic period, consumers are clearly more discerning. They are demanding greater transparency and sustainability from beauty brands. They also want beauty brands to be inclusive and to take a stand on social and environmental issues. In this episode, host Arthur Zaczkiewicz is joined by guest host Audrey Depraeter-Montacel, Managing Director, Global Beauty Lead, Consumer Goods and Services, Accenture, and Nancy Mahon, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability, The Estée Lauder Companies, to discuss what it takes to put ESG and inclusion initiatives into daily practice.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy