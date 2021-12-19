Smith scores 21 to carry Belmont past Bethel (IN) 115-86

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points and made a late 3-pointer and Michael Jones scored 21 points to help lift Davidson to a 79-78 victory over No. 10 Alabama. The Wildcats rolled to a 13-point lead in the second half and held on for their eighth straight win in a game scheduled to fill sudden voids in their respective schedules because of COVID-19. The Crimson Tide have dropped two of three games but stayed in this one until Jahvon Quinerly missed a potential tying free throw with four seconds left. Alabama scored the final nine points after Brajkovic’s 3-pointer with 2:01 left pushed it back to 79-69. But Davidson was able to run out the final seconds.
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team dropped the final game of their eight-game road trip to the University of Iowa, 93-62, Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Lions (4-9) had three players score in double figures led by Joe Kasperzyk with 14 points....
Rachel McLimore scored 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, including the winning free throws with three seconds left, as IUPUI dominated the fourth quarter to defeat No. 15 Iowa 74-73 on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes led by 18 points in the middle of the third quarter and 62-47...
(Iowa City) Iowa improved their men’s basketball record to 9-3 on Tuesday with a 93-62 victory over SE Louisiana. It’s the 5th time the Hawks have topped 90 points this season. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures led by Keegan Murray’s 20 points. Murray was 8/13 from the...
Boston College’s Wednesday basketball game at Wake Forest is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. That results in a forfeit in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings for the Eagles. The forfeit will count only in the ACC standings and won’t affect the overall record. Neither team is scheduled to play again until Dec. 29. The Demon Deacons’ next game is against a Louisville team that just paused activities and canceled a rivalry game against Kentucky due to multiple positive tests.
