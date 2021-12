Hello, everyone! Can you believe it’s almost Christmas? Boy, did it sneak up on us!. Before we know it, it will be 2022! But until then, we’ll continue to keep an eye on all things 2021 at Disney World, like what’s been going on at the hotels (which are all decorated so beautifully this time of year). So let’s get on with the latest updates!

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO